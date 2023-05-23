Blake Shelton Leaves 'The Voice': What Will Season 24 Look Like Without the Longtime Coach?
Blake Shelton is saying goodbye to The Voice after 23 seasons, 12 years, and a record-setting nine wins -- but the show must go on!
NBC announced plans for the upcoming 24th season of the singing competition last week, making it official that Reba McEntire will be taking over Blake's coveted spinning chair on the coaches' panel.
Reba will be joined by returning coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan for the upcoming season, set to premiere this fall.
Voice fans don't yet have full details about the format of season 24 -- we'll have to wait and see if season 23's brand-new Playoff Pass continues to be part of the competition. But one thing's for sure, it won't be the same without the Cowboy -- even if Niall did learn some of his signature moves!
However, there remains hope that we might see Blake on The Voice again, someday in the future. After the news of his departure was announced, the country star told ET that he wasn't ruling out a return as a celebrity advisor for his wife, Gwen.
"Oh my god, I'd be honored to be Gwen's mentor," Blake shared. "Whatever she tells me to do, I'm gonna do."
With Blake's departure, the only star who's been around since the show's very first season will be host Carson Daly, who admitted he was "bummed" that his friend and co-star won't be around next season.
"I hate it," Carson admitted. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it."
"I don't know who I'm gonna eat my meals with now," he joked. "I'm just gonna have to get a cardboard cutout."
"When we started the show, we had no idea that it would be this successful," he continued. "We're on twice a year, it's a lot of work. We're lucky to have had him for so long, because most musicians need to tour. He's got business things, we've got another show, Barmageddon, that we did together. So there's a lot going on for him."
ET spoke with Blake ahead of last week's live semifinal show, where he opened up about making the decision to finally leave the competition.
"I'm excited. I'm in a good place about this, you know? I don't have any regrets about it," he shared. "I'm definitely going to miss it at times, but it's time."
Part 2 of The Voice's season 23 finale airs Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
