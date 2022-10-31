Carson Daly Says He's 'Bummed' About Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton Reflects on 10 Years With ’The Voice’ After 500th …
Why Gwen Stefani Called Blake Shelton a Jerk on ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ to Focus on Other Personal and…
Gwen Stefani Predicts ‘New Blake’ Shelton Coming After ‘The Voic…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Wonders Why She Can't Sit Next to Husb…
Blake Shelton Leaves 'The Voice' After 12 Years | ET's The Downl…
Gwen Stefani and Sean Paul on Joining Forces for ‘The Voice’s Ba…
John Legend Praises ‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton on the Heels of H…
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have PDA Moment at Matrix Awards
Lizzo Spills Details on Her Romance With Boyfriend Myke Wright |…
Selma Blair on Leaving 'Dancing With the Stars' Due to MRI Resul…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Return to the Red Carpet for 'Wakanda For…
Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on 40+ Years of 'Halloween'
‘FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Reflects on 100-Lb. Weight Loss (Exclusive)
'Southern Charm's Shep Rose Reflects on Breakup With Taylor Ann …
'La Brea' Sneak Peek: Eve and Gavin Have a Dramatic Reunion (Exc…
William Shatner Reflects on Devastating Fallout With Leonard Nim…
Cheryl Burke Addresses Dog Custody Drama With Ex Matthew Lawrenc…
Dwayne Johnson on Introducing His Daughters to ‘Black Adam’ | ET…
Carson Daly is bummed about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice.
ET spoke with the Today show host during their Halloween celebration on Monday, and he opened up about the recent news that season 22 of the NBC singing competition will be Shelton's last on the show.
"I hate it," Daly admitted. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it."
"When we started the show, we had no idea that it would be this successful," he continued. "We're on twice a year, it's a lot of work. We're lucky to have had him for so long, because most musicians need to tour. He's got business things, we've got another show, Barmageddon, that we did together. So there's a lot going on for him."
Still, Daly admitted that doing the show without Blake "won't be the same." The pair are the only two stars who have been a part of every Voice season since the show began in 2011.
"I don't know who I'm gonna eat my meals with now," he joked. "I'm just gonna have to get a cardboard cutout."
"I'm the last remaining one, I'm going down with The Voice ship," he added. "The show's format is stronger than any of us. It'll be around longer than we will."
The Today show hosts donned Vegas-themed costumes this year, and Daly was done up in his magical best as David Copperfield, revealing that he had an unexpected connection to the iconic magician.
"Twenty years ago, when I was at MTV, he did a special and he asked me to host it: The Tornado of Fire," Daly recalled. "And now 20 years later, I'm gonna be him, and I talked to him on Zoom and we reminisced."
"He looks incredible, I don't," he joked. "He was a huge help, he sent his whole team from Vegas to help us out. We did some sleight-of-hand magic, I made my assistant levitate. It was great... It took a lot of practice."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Gwen Stefani Feels Bad for 'Voice' Fans After Blake Shelton's Exit
'The Voice' Season 22 Team Rosters: Watch All the Battle Rounds!
'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Camila Wants to 'Go Home' During Battle Rounds
Related Gallery