The Voice is getting ready to crown its season 23 champion!

The Top 5 singers took the stage Monday night for one last chance to prove to America why they should be the latest winner of the NBC singing competition. Then on Tuesday's results show, each singer joined their coach for a special duet.

For departing Blake Shelton, who has the advantage in his final season with two singers left, there's country girl Grace West and genre-bending crooner NOIVAS. Kelly Clarkson is represented in the final by the soulful D. Smooth, while the sister trio Sorelle is Chance the Rapper's last-standing team, and impressive teen performer Gina Miles is Niall Horan's shot at a first-season victory.

Check out all the performances from the season finale below!

Grace West (Team Blake)

Grace kicked off the finale performances with her up tempo number, performing Reba McEntire's "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia." For her slow song, the country crooner delivered an emotional performance of Patsy Cline's "She's Got You."

D. Smooth (Team Kelly)

D. Smooth thrilled his coach by bringing some '90s R&B to the finale, starting off with Johnny Gill's "My My My." He kept the smooth tunes coming with his second song selection, Bobby Caldwell's "What You Won't Do For Love."

Sorelle (Team Chance)

The sister trio showed off their harmonies once again with an ethereal rendition of Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons." For their up-tempo song, the sisters went for a soulful throwback, performing "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

NOIVAS (Team Blake)

The genre-defying crooner started on the country side of things, with a cover of Chris Stapleton's "Cold." For his up-tempo offering, NOIVAS rocked out, performing Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away." During Tuesday's results show, NOIVAS joined Blake on stage to bring some country flare to Michael Buble's "Home."

Gina Miles (Team Niall)

Niall's talented teen singer channeled "one of the greatest pop songs of the last 20 years" with her rendition of Taylor Swift's "Style." For her slow song, Gina showcased her unique voice on one of the biggest ballads of the '90s, "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinead O'Connor. On Tuesday, Gina and Niall teamed up for a show-stopping performance of Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind."

ET spoke with Blake ahead of last week's live semifinal show, where he opened up about making the decision to leave the competition after 23 seasons and a record-setting nine wins.

"I'm excited. I'm in a good place about this, you know? I don't have any regrets about it," he shared. "I'm definitely going to miss it at times, but it's time."

The Voice's two-part season 23 finale airs Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

