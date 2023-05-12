Kelly Clarkson is addressing allegations about her talk show. After 11 current and former staffers at The Kelly Clarkson Show claimed that the show is "a toxic work environment" in a Rolling Stone exposé, Clarkson spoke out with a message on Instagram.

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," she wrote. "I love my team at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable. I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating a safe and healthy environment at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' As we prepare for a move to the east coast, I am more committed than ever to not only ensure that our team that is moving, but also our new time in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."

"Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself," she continued. "There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."

Clarkson's statement came after a spokesperson for NBCU addressed the article, telling ET, "We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue."

"When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate," the spokesperson said. "The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity."

While the exposé included claims that the staff was overworked and underpaid, and that the conditions caused their mental health to suffer, Clarkson herself was described as "fantastic."

"Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is," one former employee told the outlet, with a second employee describing The Voice coach as "a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative."

"I would be shocked if she knew," the second ex-employee said. "I'd be floored if she knew the staff wasn't getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that."

Indeed, a source told ET that Clarkson "was completely shielded by the executive producers from everything" going on at her show.

Aside from the host herself, a former staffer said working on the talk show is "by far the worst experience" they've ever had, additionally claiming that it left them "traumatized."

Several employees additionally said that their complaints had been filed with human resources, but noted that no action appeared to have been taken.

Not everyone had a negative experience at The Kelly Clarkson Show, though.

"The Rolling Stone article was a surprise. Kelly is a fast-paced production and isn't without stress, but nothing about the environment rises to being labeled toxic," a staffer told ET. "The show is still paying us although we had to shut down early because of the writers' strike."

The exposé came on the heels of news that production on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has been renewed through 2025, is set to move to New York City this fall, setting up shop at NBC Studios in Manhattan's 30 Rockefeller Center.

While not all who work on the show will be making the move to New York, the staffer ET spoke to said that production is "finding a way for staff to stay in L.A. to work on the show even though the show will shoot in New York next season."

