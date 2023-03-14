iHeartRadio Music Awards: Lenny Kravitz to Host and Perform
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards is gearing up to be another unforgettable night for music. On Tuesday, it was announced that Lenny Kravitz will serve as the host of the ceremony, where he’ll also perform.
Additionally, LL Cool J will make a special appearance and Latto will too hit the stage. Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Muni Long and Cody Johnson will also be performing, while Coldplay will entertain the crowd from afar with a live performance in Brazil.
Pink will not only be entertaining the audience this year -- she's also the 2023 honoree for the iHeartRadio Icon Award, which celebrates the impact she's made on music with her decades-long career. Last year, the award went to Jennifer Lopez.
Taylor Swift will also be popping up to accept the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, which recognizes her global impact on pop culture. Fellow honorees have included Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.
In January, nominees for this year's show were announced, including nods for Swift, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Drake, and Bad Bunny.
On Tuesday, iHeartRadio also announced the nominees for two additional awards, Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, listed below.
Songwriter of the Year:
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Justin Tranter
Omer Fedi
The-Dream
Producer of the Year:
Blake Slatkin
Jack Antonoff
Kid Harpoon
Louis Bell
Tyler Johnson
Fans can tune in for the big show March 27 when it airs from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on FOX.
