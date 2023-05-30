Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is returning to the band following a mental health break.

Trohman took to Instagram Monday to give fans an update on his well-being and share that he's re-joining the group, just in time for their summer tour.

"Hey everyone, I'm officially back! I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself," Trohman began. "I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed - He is a true gentleman and a scholar. I'm stoked to be back in action and I can't wait to see everyone on tour this summer!"

The 38-year-old musician first announced that he was stepping away from the band to focus on his mental health back in January, in a statement shared to Fall Out Boy's official Instagram account.

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years," the note from Trohman began. "So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

While the decision came at a time when the band was gearing up to release their new album, Trohman said it was a must for him to put his mental health first. He did assure fans he would be back to the group after taking the necessary time to recover.

"Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision. Smell you sooner than later," he added.

Trohman has been with the band since its inception in the early 2000s, alongside singer Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley.

In addition to releasing their eighth album, So Much (For) Stardust, the band is due to kick off their So Much For (Tour) Dust tour next month, in their hometown of Chicago, Illinois June 21. Fall Out Boy is touring through North America before making stops in Japan. The group will close out the tour in Europe, capping things off with a final show in Berlin, Germany in November.

The tour marks the group's return to the stage following The Hella Mega Tour in July 2021, which they co-headlined with Green Day and Weezer.

