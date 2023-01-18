Fall Out Boy Guitarist Joe Trohman Leaves Band Citing Mental Health

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is leaving the band behind -- for now. In a statement shared to Fall Out Boy's official Instagram account Wednesday, Trohman said he's stepping away from the band "for a spell" to focus on his mental health.

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years," the note from Trohman began. "So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

While the decision comes at a time when the band is releasing a new album, Trohman said he must put his mental health first at this moment. He did assure fans, however, that he will be back to the group after taking the necessary time to recover.

"It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of). So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first," he continued.

"Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision. Smell you sooner than later," Trohman signed off.

Trohman's news was met with lots of well wishes from fans in the comment, with one advising the guitarist to "take all the time" he needs to recover.

"Take all the time you need Joe! We’ll be waiting for you, as long as it takes! Love you so much and wishing you good health 🤍," the fan wrote, with another commenting, "AH MAN well i’m glad you’re willing to make this sort of decision, hyped to see you return whenever you’re ready ❤️ rock on, in the meantime 💪."

The announcement comes the same day that Fall Out Boy announced their upcoming eighth album, So Much (For) Stardust, due out March 24. The band marked the announcement with the release of the LP's first single, "Love From the Other Side."

The band is also set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday evening, but it's unclear whether the guitarist will also be sitting that out.

Trohman has been with the band since its inception in the early 2000s, alongside singer Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley.

