Justin Timberlake is stripping down his latest single. The singer shared a new video on Saturday of an intimate, acoustic performance while recovering from a bout with the flu.

"Still getting over the flu which makes it silly to sing so excuse the raspy voice," Timberlake captioned his video, in which he appears to sit solo in a room with just a guitar. "Messing around with an acoustic version of SELFISH. 🎶"

Timberlake looks healthy and on the mend in his video, wearing a cozy Coach signature cardigan over a cream waffle knit shirt.

He is set to release his sixth solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, on March 15 and will kick off his Forget Tomorrow World Tour the following month.

The clip comes after a whirlwind month for the 43-year-old superstar, who dropped his new single on Jan. 19 during a show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Later, he followed it up with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a performance on Saturday Night Live and a birthday show at New York City's famed Irving Plaza last week.

It was during that show that Timberlake told the crowd, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody," ahead of belting out his and JAY-Z's 2013 track, "Holy Grail," followed by "Cry Me a River."

Timberlake made the comment after ex-girlfriend Britney Spears praised his new songs, "Selfish" and "Sanctified," while also apologizing for parts of her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, writing, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

Then, the "Toxic" singer returned to social media on Thursday to seemingly go after her ex without mentioning his name.

"Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets !!!" she began her caption. "Do you want me to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!!"

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

A source recently told ET Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, continues to be an unwavering pillar of support.

"Justin and Jessica have a deep love for one another," a source told ET. "They make it a priority to find a balance and support each other through everything. Jessica is stoked about Justin’s new single and new music. Jessica has always been there for Justin and she’s so excited for what’s to come for him music-wise."

That being said, the source added that "it's been tough to navigate things when Britney fans continue to bring Justin up."

"But both Jessica and Justin do their best to block out the outside noise," the source continued. "They are focusing on the positive attention and feedback from industry friends, their loved ones, and family."

The longtime couple wed in 2012 and share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

RELATED CONTENT: