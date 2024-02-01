Justin Timberlake is not on an apology tour. In a new video circulating online, the 43-year-old singer is performing in New York City at Irving Plaza when he makes a bold declaration before beginning his and JAY-Z's song, "Holy Grail."

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody," Timberlake said as the crowd cheered.

The statement quickly went viral online with the clip circulating and many calling out Timberlake for the sentiment.

Justin Timberlake/Instagram

This is one of Timberlake's first public performances since his ex, Britney Spears, praised his new songs, "Selfish" and "Sanctified" on Instagram. Spears also apologized for parts of her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, writing, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

In her memoir, Spears wrote at length about her failed romance with Timberlake, revealing for the first time that she got pregnant by him and had a painful at-home abortion.

In October, just after the release of Spears' book, a source told ET of Timberlake's reaction to his ex's claims, "Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir. In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and [wife] Jessica Biel just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In the wake of her confessions, Spears' army of fans have retaliated against Timberlake's new single, "Selfish," pushing her 2011 song of the same name to the top of the charts.

The orchestrated effort quickly gained momentum, propelling the vintage "Selfish" song to the top 40 of the U.S. iTunes chart, with sights set on the top 10.

Timberlake also celebrated his 43rd birthday on Wednesday night with his wife, Jessica Biel, joining him on stage with a cake.

RELATED CONTENT: