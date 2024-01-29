Britney Spears isn't "selfish" when it comes to her praise of her ex Justin Timberlake's new music. The 42-year-old singer took to her Instagram posting an unexpected message of support for Timberlake.

Sharing the recent "Classroom Instruments" sketch from The Tonight Show with Timberlake and his longtime pal Jimmy Fallon, Spears gave Timberlake's new music her official seal of approval.

"I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish'," Brit wrote, adding a rose emoji. "It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???"

She added of Timberlake's other new single, "Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too."

Spears also referenced her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, writing, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

In her memoir, Spears wrote at length about her failed romance with Timberlake, revealing for the first time that she got pregnant by him and had a painful at-home abortion.

SGranitz/WireImage

In October, just after the release of Spears' book, a source told ET of Timberlake's reaction to his ex's claims, "Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir. In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and [wife] Jessica Biel just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

In the wake of her confessions, Spears' army of fans have retaliated against Timberlake's new single, "Selfish," pushing her 2011 song of the same name to the top of the charts.

The orchestrated effort quickly gained momentum, propelling the vintage "Selfish" song to the top 40 of the U.S. iTunes chart, with sights set on the top 10.

Timberlake performed "Selfish" and his new single, "Sanctified," on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

