Justin Timberlake is back and better than ever.

The former *NSYNC member, 42, appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend as the musical guest alongside host Dakota Johnson.

Timberlake debuted a new song, "Sanctified," off his forthcoming album and kept the performance simple, belting out the lyrics with a microphone and band before being joined by featured artist Tobe Nwigwe, who brought along a group of dancers for his verse.

The song might be a love letter to wife Jessica Biel as the lyrics point to the Trolls star feeling grateful for someone who has led him through a dark time.

"You take all of my wrongs, move right along, take mе and fix my mess / Get me up whеn I'm low, hand on my soul, like you see right inside," Timberlake sings. "I come out a new man, no blood on my hands, sanctified."

The performance of "Sanctified" was lauded online by fans who are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which releases on March 15.

"This performance was INCREDIBLE. 🔥" one fan wrote.

"This song is absolute FIRE. Can't wait for the album 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾" another person shared.

For his other song, Timberlake performed "Selfish," which dropped on Friday and instantly hit the charts on Apple Music. Along with the release of the song, the "Suit and Tie" crooner dropped a music video, directed by Bradley J. Calder.

"Selfish" is the first solo single by the GRAMMY-winning musician since 2018's Man of The Woods album. During his hiatus, Timberlake turned his focus to his acting career, as well as his family. He took on roles in films like Reptile and Palmer and appeared alongside Biel, 41, in Hulu's Candy.

Prior to the song's release, Timberlake teased it for the crowd during his hometown performance at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee, last week. He also recently announced that along with his new album, he is hitting the road for a 22-city "Forget Tomorrow" tour that kicks off in April.

