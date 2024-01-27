Dakota Johnson returned to the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time since 2015 when she hosted over the weekend, and was joined by musical guest Justin Timberlake.

However, Timberlake decided to drop by her monologue in a hilariously thirsty attempt to help Johnson out -- help she didn't feel she was needed.

"I'm so excited to be back at SNL. It's a sort of reunion for me and Justin Timberlake," Johnson shared with the audience, as Timberlake wandered onto stage behind her, as if lost. "We were actually in a movie together called The Social Network."

Timberlake's appearance behind her startled Johnson, who asked, "Justin, what are you doing up here? Are you lost?"

"I heard my name," Timberlake replied. "I thought that was my cue."

"Oh, no. You're the musical guest," Johnson explained.

"Oh, OK, well, if you want me to be in sketches, I have hosted before," Timberlake said, before holding up five fingers and silently mouthing "five times."

"Yeah, Well, that was ten years ago, so...." Johnson teased, before thanking the musician for choosing her episode for his comeback performance.

"I just wanted to say good luck, and you're going to crush it," Timberlake shared. "And I'm here if you need me."

As he finished, Timberlake's longtime pal and frequent SNL collaborator Jimmy Fallon ran on stage dressed in his iconic Barry Gibb wardrobe and wig.

"Are we doing this?" Fallon said, excitedly, as Timberlake gestured for him to cut it out and go. "Oh, I'm just here to.... I'm here to say break a leg. These are my normal clothes."

As it turns out, the show didn't get Fallon to dress up in full Gibb ensemble just for a monologue cameo.

Not long after the show kicked off, Fallon and Timberlake took center stage for an all-new installment of their famed sketch, "The Barry Gibb Talk Show."

Meanwhile, Timberlake's musical comeback impressed fans as well. The singer debuted a track off his new album, "Sanctified," and welcomed some help from collaborator Tobe Nwigwe. Timberlake followed that up with his second set of the night, belting out a soulful and subdued performance of his single "Selfish."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, and streams live on Peacock.

