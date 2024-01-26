Justin Timberlake and Travis Kelce are just a couple of "busy" guys. The "Selfish" singer responded to recently being name-dropped by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as the most famous person in his contacts list, saying that they do exchange messages on occasion.

"We text," Timberlake said on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I don't want to bother him. He's busy right now. He's in the zone."

Amid Kelce's high profile romance with Taylor Swift, the athlete was asked earlier this month to name the biggest celebrity whose number he has stored in his phone. After mulling the question over for a brief moment, the interviewer joked, "Don't give us the easy answer, Trav."

"The easy answer, you guys know the easy answer," Kelce said with a knowing smile, tilting his head to the side.

"J.T., Justin Timberlake," he added with a look and a point at the camera.

When asked whether Timberlake would pick up if Kelce called him at that moment, the NFL star had no hesitation.

"No," he said. "Not a chance."

Directing his remarks to Timberlake directly, Kelce added, "I appreciate you!" and explained that the *NSYNC alum is "a busy man."

NFL football players Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and musician Justin Timberlake reacts to Kelce making a putt for an eagle on the 18th hole during Round One of the 2022 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 8, 2022 in Stateline, Nevada. - Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Timberlake and Kelce have notably hit the links together on numerous occasions, teaming up with Jimmy Fallon and Patrick Mahomes, respectively, to face off in celebrity golf tournaments.

During Thursday's show, Timberlake and Fallon recalled one memorable outing with the Chiefs players that saw the late night host hitting an epic bunker shot -- while the musician got a little too excited.

"I saw my life flash before my eyes," Timberlake admitted, recalling the moment his body collided with Kelce's in celebration.

"He went up and did one of those, like, when they jump, and I was like, 'He's doing it, I have to do it!' and I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me," Timberlake said.

In the hilarious clip, Timberlake jumps up to bump shoulders with Kelce and is immediately slammed into the ground with his feet flying into the air.

The 42-year-old singer joked that their collision "might not look like much," but his neck was stiff "for like a week" after.

Timberlake also dropped some big news during the show, announcing his upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Earlier on Thursday, Timberlake released his new single, "Selfish," off his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. The star's sixth solo LP is set for release on March 15 and marks his first since 2018's Man of the Woods.

"Selfish" is set to get its first live televised performance this weekend, as Timberlake is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, hosted by his The Social Network co-star, Dakota Johnson.

