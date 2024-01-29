Jessica Biel just can't fight listening to husband Justin Timberlake's new track!

Over the weekend, the Candy star shared a hilarious TikTok featuring herself attempting to complete small tasks while "Selfish" plays.

"POV trying to get anything done in the past 24 hours," she captioned the video.

In the video, Biel hilariously tries (and fails) to brush her teeth, stretch, and get dressed all while singing along to Timberlake's latest track. Eventually, Biel gives up and lets the music take over.

Proving that she doesn't mind the music, Biel wrote next to the video, "ON 👏🏼 REPEAT 👏🏼 @Justin Timberlake 👏🏼."

Timberlake, who has been married to Biel since 2012, released his first solo single since 2018 on Thursday. "Selfish" is the lead song off his upcoming sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was.

The 42-year-old singer performed "Selfish" live for the first time on Saturday Night Live, where he served as the musical guest. During the broadcast, Timberlake also premiered his new song, "Sanctified" featuring Tobe Nwigwe.

Timberlake's new music also earned support from ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. On Sunday, the Woman In Me author took to Instagram to share a video of Timberlake's latest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with her review of the music.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too 🎥: @fallontonight," she wrote.

Spears' support comes after her fans boosted her 2011 song "Selfish" following the release of Timberlake's single.

