Justin Timberlake rang in his 43rd birthday on a cheeky note. The pop star couldn't resist an opportunity to grab his wife, Jessica Biel, on her behind while celebrating the special occasion on stage in New York.

Timberlake delivered a one off performance at NYC's Irving Plaza on Wednesday, Jan. 31, as he continues to promote his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. While fans were treated to a 17-song set that included, according to Billboard, three of his newest offerings, "Sanctified," "Selfish" and "My Favorite Drug," the singer received a special serenade from the audience as Biel joined him on stage with a birthday cake.

Wearing a casual white tee under a dark blazer, Biel was all smiles as she sang "Happy Birthday" to her husband with the crowd. Timberlake smiled along and eventually wrapped a hand sweetly around his wife's waist. As the song came to its conclusion, Timberlake bowed down and then paused thoughtfully to make a wish before blowing out his candles.

"Thank you, guys, thank you so much," he said, before leaning in to give Biel a hug and a kiss. As the couple embraced, Timberlake's hand slipped down to give her butt a squeeze as he made a playful face towards the audience. The move prompted Biel to whip her head around, putting on an equally playful expression before she walked off stage.

Earlier that day, Biel took to social media to share some of the couple's best candid moments in honor of Timberlake's special day.

"I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe," she wrote in her caption.

The post begins with a video of Timberlake driving while Biel sings and films him from the passenger's seat. The clip, set to "I Got You Babe," by Boom Forest, continues with videos of Mr. and Mrs. Timberlake sharing kisses, taking selfies on the golf course, backstage at shows and throwbacks that include the moment they announced Biel's pregnancy with their first son.

The video ends with a picture of Timberlake and Biel kissing in the middle of a party.

Biel, 41, and Timberlake confirmed their romance in 2007. The pair tied the knot in 2012, and share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

Biel wasn't the only one to offer Timberlake a social media shout out. *NSYNC band member Chris Kirkpatrick shared a goofy throwback pic in honor of both Timberlake and fellow bandmate Joey Fatone's January birthdays, while Lance Bass also got in on the fun.

Lance Bass / Instagram

For his part, Timberlake seized the opportunity to give fans a sneak peek at an interlude from Everything I Thought It Was.

"It’s my birthday and nobody can tell me what to do so here’s a snippet of my favorite interlude on my new album EITIW sorry not sorry to my team see you guys tonight," he wrote.

"And I got to say, every day, every night / Only you, couldn't stop even if I wanted to," he sings in the clip. "You do all the things that I want to do / That's the thing about your love, baby, I can never get enough. Darling, I can never get enough."

Everything I Thought It Was, Timberlake's sixth solo album, is set for release on March 15. The star also recently announced that along with his new album, he is hitting the road for a 22-city Forget Tomorrow tour that kicks off in April.

