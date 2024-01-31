Justin Timberlake is celebrating his birthday by giving a gift to his fans.

In honor of his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, the singer and actor shared a sneak peek at the interlude from his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, which releases on March 15.

"It’s my birthday and nobody can tell me what to do so here’s a snippet of my favorite interlude on my new album EITIW sorry not sorry to my team see you guys tonight," the former member of *NSYNC wrote on social media.

"And I got to say, every day, every night / Only you, couldn't stop even if I wanted to," JT sings in the clip. "You do all the things that I want to do / That's the thing about your love, baby, I can never get enough. Darling, I can never get enough."

Within an hour, the post was liked by nearly 100,000 of the singer's adoring fans who fled to the comments to share their love for the clip and to wish him a happy birthday.

"If this is just a snippet… I can only imagine how great whole album is going to sound like. 🙌," one fan wrote.

"Wowzers 😍 Goosebumps 🔥🔥," shared another.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 HAPPY Bday JT!!" responded Timberlake's friend and certified fan, Travis Kelce.

The snippet comes just days after the singer appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest alongside host Dakota Johnson. During the show, he sang two of his new songs, "Selfish" and "Sanctified," with the latter single still unreleased.

"Selfish" released on Jan. 26 and instantly hit the charts on iTunes. Along with the release of the song, the "Suit and Tie" crooner dropped a music video, directed by Bradley J. Calder.

The song is the first solo single by the GRAMMY-winning musician since 2018's Man of The Woods album. He also recently announced that along with his new album, he is hitting the road for a 22-city "Forget Tomorrow" tour that kicks off in April.

During his hiatus, Timberlake turned his focus to acting, taking on roles in films like Reptile and Palmer. He also turned his attention to raising his family with Jessica Biel.

On Wednesday, Biel, 41, wished her husband a happy birthday by sharing an Instagram post devoted to Timberlake -- whom she has been married to since 2012. The pair share two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

"I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe," the 7th Heaven actress wrote alongside a clip set to "I Got You Babe" by Boom Forest.

