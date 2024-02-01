Britney Spears appears to have fired back at Justin Timberlake, after the "Cry Me a River" singer said he was apologizing to absolutely "f**king nobody."

The "Toxic" singer on Thursday posted a viral photo of a moon seemingly swishing a basketball hoop. But it's the 42-year-old singer's caption that raised eyebrows, in which she seemingly goes after her ex without mentioning his name.

"Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets !!!" she began her caption. "Do you want me to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!!"

The post comes hours after Timberlake told the crowd at his New York City concert, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody," ahead of belting out his and JAY-Z's 2013 track, "Holy Grail."

Timberlake made the remark after Spears praised his new songs, "Selfish" and "Sanctified," while also apologizing for parts of her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, writing, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

In her memoir, Spears wrote at length about her failed romance with Timberlake, revealing for the first time that she got pregnant by him and had a painful at-home abortion. Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002.

In the wake of her confessions, Spears' army of fans have retaliated against Timberlake's new single, "Selfish," pushing her 2011 song of the same name to the top of the charts.

Ironically, Spears' apparent jab at Timberlake also comes on the 20th anniversary of Timberlake and Janet Jackson's infamous wardrobe malfunction during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVIII, in which Timberlake accidentally exposed Jackson's right breast after tearing off a piece of her black leather getup. In 2001, Timberlake apologized for the way he handled his split from Spears and bringing the same kind of toxic behavior toward Jackson amid fallout from the wardrobe malfunction.

Timberlake celebrated his 43rd birthday on Wednesday and was surprised by his wife, Jessica Biel, when she brought him a birthday cake onstage. He not only blew out his candles onstage, he also got a handful of his wife, as the pair smiled, laughed and celebrated the night.

"Justin and Jessica have a deep love for one another," a source tells ET. "They make it a priority to find a balance and support each other through everything. Jessica is stoked about Justin’s new single and new music. Jessica has always been there for Justin and she’s so excited for what’s to come for him music-wise."

That being said, the source added that "it's been tough to navigate things when Britney fans continue to bring Justin up."

"But both Jessica and Justin do their best to block out the outside noise," the source continues. "They are focusing on the positive attention and feedback from industry friends, their loved ones, and family."

Another source tells ET, "Jessica presented Justin with a birthday cake and it was such a cute moment. Justin killed it at his show last night and the whole crowd was loving it."

RELATED CONTENT: