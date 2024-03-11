In a room full of stars, Justin Timberlake only had eyes for his wife, Jessica Biel!

On Sunday, Timberlake and Biel got glammed up and attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills. Before heading inside for the event, the "Selfish" singer and the actress showed off their looks on the red carpet.

Timberlake, 43, looked dapper in a classic black tux by Fendi and cuff links by Tiffany & Co. For her part, Biel, 42, wore a blue cape dress by Stephane Rolland.

In addition to Timberlake and Biel, the party was also attended by Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr., Oscar winner Billie Eilish, and Camila Cabello -- just to name a few.

According to a source, once inside the exclusive event, the duo -- who have been married since 2012 -- couldn't keep their hands to themselves.

"Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were adorable together and took pictures in a mirrored room," the source tells ET. "Justin was all over Jessica and seemed so happy to be there with her."

On Monday, JT took to his Instagram to give his followers a look at the pre-game to his and his wife's date night.

"Last night for @vanityfair. Thank you @fendi and @tiffanyandco 🩵 @jessicabiel," the "Sanctified" singer wrote.

Timberlake's post included a video set to Lu Kala's "Pretty Girl Era" of him showing off his suit and accessories as he gets dressed. Biel soon joins him, as they pose for photos, and he whispers a blush-worthy compliment in her ear, before they head to the event.

On her respective Instagram, Biel shared a series of pics featuring her and her leading man on the red carpet.

"Pulled out our Sunday best for the @VanityFair Oscar party 💙," the caption on Instagram read.

Giving her man's look the seal of approval, the Candy actress reshared his video on her Instagram Story with a series of flirty emojis.

