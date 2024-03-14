News

Justin Timberlake Delivers Surprise *NSYNC Reunion, Performs New Song 'Paradise' and 'Bye Bye Bye'

By Sophie Schillaci
Published: 5:33 AM PDT, March 14, 2024

The former boyband reunited ahead of Justin Timberlake's upcoming album release for 'Everything I Thought It Was.'

*NSYNC is back, back, back. The boy band reunited for a surprise set during Justin Timberlake's show on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, California.

During his One Night Only stop at The Wiltern, JT delighted the audience by bringing out his former bandmates Joey FatoneJC ChasezLance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick to perform the group's new song, "Paradise," which is featured on Timberlake's forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

The group also delivered live renditions of their 2000 hits, "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me." 

Among those in the crowd were Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and, according to reports, Travis Kelce sans Taylor Swift

Wednesday's concert marked the first time *NSYNC has performed live since 2013, when they came together at the MTV Video Music Awards to celebrate Timberlake receiving the Video Vanguard Award. 

In September, they recorded their first single in 20 years, "Better Place," for the animated film Trolls Band Together. 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Just ahead of the show, the 43-year-old singer shared a clip of "Paradise" on Instagram.

"'Cause I waited, I've been waiting forever / Right here for this moment / Between you and I," the group sings on the ballad. "Everything is happening and it's just what I imagined / I imagined it would feel like paradise / You know I'd give anything to be the only one / Just look at us, we're right here where we belong / And it was written 'cause the stars said I was yours."

Then, Bass made a quick cameo in a new video on Timberlake's social media. In the clip, Timberlake unboxes a brand-new piece of merchandise -- a *NSYNC branded tee with the "Paradise" lyrics on the back -- proudly declaring that "nobody's seen this yet." 

Bass then walks by wearing the same shirt, saying, "You just got that? Oh, cute." 

Everything I Thought It Was drops on March 15 and it marks Timberlake's first solo musical project since 2018's Man of the Woods. In addition to the album, the musician is hitting the road this spring for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Video

Jessica Biel Promises to 'Always' Support Justin Timberlake Amid Backlash Over Non-Apology
Justin Timberlake Teases New Song 'Paradise' With *NSYNC: Listen!

Music

Justin Timberlake Teases New Song 'Paradise' With *NSYNC: Listen!

Justin Timberlake Was 'All Over' Jessica Biel at Vanity Fair Party

News

Justin Timberlake Was 'All Over' Jessica Biel at Vanity Fair Party

Justin Timberlake, TLC and More to Perform at 2024 iHeartRadio Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Justin Timberlake, TLC and More to Perform at 2024 iHeartRadio Awards

Justin Timberlake Calls Jessica Biel 'the Best' in 42nd Birthday Post

News

Justin Timberlake Calls Jessica Biel 'the Best' in 42nd Birthday Post

Justin Timberlake Confirms New *NSYNC Song on Upcoming Album

Music

Justin Timberlake Confirms New *NSYNC Song on Upcoming Album

Justin Timberlake Gushes Over 'Great Wife' Jessica Biel and Children

News

Justin Timberlake Gushes Over 'Great Wife' Jessica Biel and Children

Justin Timberlake Announces New Single 'Drown'

Music

Justin Timberlake Announces New Single 'Drown'

Related Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: March 2024
39 Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: March 2024

Tags:

Latest News