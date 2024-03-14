*NSYNC is back, back, back. The boy band reunited for a surprise set during Justin Timberlake's show on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, California.

During his One Night Only stop at The Wiltern, JT delighted the audience by bringing out his former bandmates Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick to perform the group's new song, "Paradise," which is featured on Timberlake's forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

The group also delivered live renditions of their 2000 hits, "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me."

Among those in the crowd were Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and, according to reports, Travis Kelce sans Taylor Swift.

Wednesday's concert marked the first time *NSYNC has performed live since 2013, when they came together at the MTV Video Music Awards to celebrate Timberlake receiving the Video Vanguard Award.

In September, they recorded their first single in 20 years, "Better Place," for the animated film Trolls Band Together.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Just ahead of the show, the 43-year-old singer shared a clip of "Paradise" on Instagram.

"'Cause I waited, I've been waiting forever / Right here for this moment / Between you and I," the group sings on the ballad. "Everything is happening and it's just what I imagined / I imagined it would feel like paradise / You know I'd give anything to be the only one / Just look at us, we're right here where we belong / And it was written 'cause the stars said I was yours."

Then, Bass made a quick cameo in a new video on Timberlake's social media. In the clip, Timberlake unboxes a brand-new piece of merchandise -- a *NSYNC branded tee with the "Paradise" lyrics on the back -- proudly declaring that "nobody's seen this yet."

Bass then walks by wearing the same shirt, saying, "You just got that? Oh, cute."

Everything I Thought It Was drops on March 15 and it marks Timberlake's first solo musical project since 2018's Man of the Woods. In addition to the album, the musician is hitting the road this spring for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

RELATED CONTENT: