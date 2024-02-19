Justin Timberlake is teasing more new music!

On Monday, the "Selfish" singer shared a video of him belting out his upcoming tune, "Drown" on the piano.

"Made it out to London, still recovering from this flu. But trying to power through. So excited for new music and everything coming this week… DROWN 2/23," he wrote on Instagram about the song that is set to be released on Friday.

In the clip, Timberlake, 43, sits at a piano and sings the lyrics to the unreleased song. At the end of the video, the "Like I Love You" singer looks into the camera and names the song one final time, before cutting the video.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Timberlake teased the new single ahead of his third show in the series of his One Night Only shows. On Monday, the singer is taking the stage at Roundhouse in London. Prior, the GRAMMY-winning musician performed in Memphis, Tennessee and New York City.

"Drown" is the second single from his forthcoming album, "Everything I Thought It Was."

Last month, Timberlake released the album's first single, "Selfish." Timberlake made his return to Saturday Night Live where he performed "Selfish" and premiered his song "Sanctified."

Timberlake's latest project, will be his first solo album since 2018's Man of the Woods. In addition to new music, the father-of-two is set to hit the road this spring for the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Timberlake is excited to usher in his latest era of music.

"Justin loves releasing new music and is so excited to be performing again. He really missed it and this has been in the works for a long time," the source said.

"He loves his fans and the energy he gets from being onstage. He gets so much love, especially from his older fans who have been there with him since he first started."

Everything I Thought it Was is out March 15.

