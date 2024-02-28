Justin Timberlake is gearing up for the release of his new album, and he's getting fans excited by teasing the involvement of *NSYNC.

Over the weekend, Timberlake took to TikTok to share a sneak peek at the deluxe edition vinyl of his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, which is set to drop on March 15.

Timberlake, 43, showed off the cover art, which he says serves as reference to a Federico Fellini film, while the back cover -- an image of him with his arms outstretched -- is a "Willy Wonka reference."

He then showed off the interior, which shows an image of a giant towering Timberlake reaching over a dune and pouring sand onto a tiny Timberlake.

"We created a whole world around this," Timberlake said. "The idea being the biggest version of yourself that you have in your mind versus the smallest version of yourself. And everything in between these two people being everything you thought it was."

The video also showed the tracklist and a whole heaping helping of ephemera specific to the story created in the music.

The photo excited many fans, but one comment in particular seemed to catch Timberlake's attention.

One fan remarked, "Blink twice is *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise."

On Wednesday, Timberlake posted a new TikTok responding directly to that comment, in which he lowers his sunglasses and clearly and deliberately blinks twice, before pushing his shades back up and giving a wry smile.

Last month, Timberlake released the album's first single, "Selfish." Timberlake made his return to Saturday Night Live, where he performed the track and premiered another song titled "Sanctified."

Timberlake's latest project will be his first solo album since 2018's Man of the Woods. In addition to new music, the father of two is set to hit the road this spring for the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Timberlake is excited to usher in his latest era of music.

"Justin loves releasing new music and is so excited to be performing again. He really missed it and this has been in the works for a long time," the source said.

"He loves his fans and the energy he gets from being onstage. He gets so much love, especially from his older fans who have been there with him since he first started."

*NSYNC reunited in September -- after a 20-year hiatus -- for the single "Better Place" from the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, and took the stage together at the 2023 VMAs. After that moment, the world went crazy with speculation of a reunion tour and album.

While neither a reunion tour or new *NSYNC album has yet materialized, Timberlake spoke with Kelly Clarkson in January and shared that the door is still open when it comes to more new *NSYNC music.

"That was fun, that was fun," he said about the mini reunion. "It's kinda crazy like, there's so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry."

Timberlake hinted at the time -- possibly in reference to the song off his new album -- "We've been in the studio, so there may be a little something."

