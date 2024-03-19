Jimmy Presnell is opening up about some recent comments he made about the possibility of dating fellow Love Is Blind season 6 contestant AD.

Jimmy got engaged to Chelsea Blackwell on the Netflix show, but the two didn't ultimately make it to the altar. AD was engaged to Clay Gravesande and while she said yes at the altar, Clay turned her down. During the reunion special, Clay expressed his regret for the decision, calling AD the love of his life, but she insisted she had moved on from their split.

In light of the splits, recent comments from Jimmy to E! News raised some eyebrows, when he expressed an interest in potentially pursuing a romantic relationship with AD.

"We're in talks but not anything like that," Jimmy said laughing. "I don't know, we'll see, we'll see. I think the world of AD so I don't wanna say 'no' just yet."

Jimmy Presnell and AD on 'Love Is Blind' - Netflix

When the interviewer pressed Jimmy for clarification on why he wouldn't shoot down a romantic future with his co-star, he replied, "I don't want to jump into something right now, but I think I'd be doing myself a disservice by telling anybody I wouldn't want to have an opportunity with AD one day."

Jimmy was confronted about the comments during a joint appearance on The Viall Files podcast with Chelsea, where he quipped, "Not in front of Chelsea!"

He then went on to explain, "AD and I have been going back and forth laughing about all of it. Her and I were pretty close in the experiment. Clay is one of my good friends to this day, and I just admire that couple. I gassed them up. It may have come off that way. But I think she's an amazing person. She's one of the coolest people we did the experiment with and I guess those comments are 'never say never kind of thing.'"

Jimmy and AD and Chelsea on 'Love Is Blind' - Netflix

When host Nick Viall pressed Jimmy on whether he'd date AD, the reality star replied, "I think there's a lot of fish in the sea, and out of respect to Chelsea, I should probably stay away from women we did the show with."

Jimmy's interest in AD was an early sticking point for the couple on the show. After the pods when the couples went to the Dominican Republic together, Jimmy made a comment about AD being "stacked," which rubbed Chelsea the wrong way. The argument led to Jimmy and Chelsea getting into a big fight after Jimmy spent a good portion of the evening chatting up AD on the beach.

As for Chelsea's reactions to Jimmy's recent AD comments, she spoke about it on the Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast, noting, "All I'll say about this too is no wonder I felt the way I felt in the DR. I saw that! I saw that! AD is so stunning… I think maybe it got taken out of context a little bit. But I don't know, who knows?"

Netflix

Chelsea recently spoke with ET about her edit on the Netflix show, admitting she didn't necessarily think she got a fair take on the show.

"I think there's a lot of stuff missing," she told ET. "I think I felt the way I felt for a reason and unfortunately a lot of that stuff didn't show."

All six seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

