AD is not interested in a second chance at love. After Clay Gravesande left his fiancée, AD, at the altar in the season 6 finale of Love Is Blind, fans had hope that the pair might be able to work things out.

But during Wednesday's reunion special, the formerly engaged couple revealed that they have different hopes for their futures, despite the work that's been done in the year since filming for the Netflix show wrapped.

"She's honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake," Clay said of AD, who takes a deep breath and wipes away tears.

When asked if she would consider a relationship with Clay again, AD simply replied, "Next question."

She then confronted Clay, saying, "You had your chance. You had your chance. There was nothing that I wouldn't have given you and there was nothing that I wouldn't have done for you. And I feel like low key, respectfully you played in my f**king face. You played in my face because you knew you didn't want to get married."

Clay insisted that wasn't the case, telling his ex, "It broke my heart to break your heart."

Speaking to ET after the reunion finished filming, AD seemed pretty set in her decision to walk away from her relationship with Clay.

"Would I be open to rekindling a relationship with Clay? Probably not. Not an intimate relationship," she told ET. "We built a good friendship over the past months and I think that's where it should remain."

Describing herself as "single and loving it," AD added that she did hear from her other pod connection, Matthew, after filming.

"I did hear from Matthew after the pods, however, I'm not interested in exploring a relationship with him," she shared.

ET also spoke with Clay who said that looking back he does "regret" his decision to say no at the altar.

"I can never tell someone what to do after they get rejected, so I'm not surprised of AD's reaction in not wanting to continue our relationship, however, I still wanted to let her know that me saying no had nothing to do with her. It's all what I was battling through," Clay explained, noting that he has been to therapy in the year since filming wrapped.

As for a future with his ex, Clay seemed more optimistic about their potential.

"Me and AD are great. We've hung out a couple times. She knows my family. She actually came over for Thanksgiving. We have a great relationship, and I'm honestly looking forward to building our relationship and seeing where it could go," Clay told ET. "I definitely could see a future with us both but only time will tell... All I know is I want to show up for her and make sure my actions speak louder than my words."

In the show's wedding-packed finale, viewers saw AD excitedly get ready for her altar moment, looking confident that she was going to walk out of the venue as a married woman.

But despite the cute altar exchange between the two, AD said "I do," before Clay told his fiancée, "AD, I love you. I don't think it's responsible for me to say, 'I do.' But I want you to know I'm rocking with you... I know fully I'm not ready for marriage."

AD left the altar in shock, calling the experience a "waste of my f**king time," saying she's "so confused."

In an aside interview, Clay said he didn't understand AD's finances and said he wasn't "deeply in love" with his fiancée.

He later came face-to-face with AD, telling her that it was a "game-time decision."

Clay assured AD that he's not rejecting her with his decision, saying he wants to continue their relationship. But at the time, AD said she was "done."

