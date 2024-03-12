Not a phone in sight! With one day to go before the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion, contestants and exes Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham are giving fans something to talk about.

The Netflix stars dropped a shocking TikTok on Brittany's account on Monday that immediately got viewers buzzing.

In the clip, Brittany stands with her arms crossed before miming zipping her lips and throwing away the key. Kenneth then steps out of a back room coming up behind her smiling.

On the video it reads, "'Don't tell anyone.'"

Brittany captioned the video, "It's safe with…🤭 Stay 10 toes down for the reunion this Wednesday 3/13 to see where we’re at. @Kenneth Gorham #loveisblind #reunion #netflix #season6 #kenneth #brittany."

Brittany and Kenneth first connected in the pods on season 6 of the reality dating show. Kenneth popped the question and the couple happily jetted off to their romantic getaway in the Dominican Republic. But once they returned to life in Charlotte, North Carolina, things seemed to be off between the pair.

Ultimately, they called off their wedding before ever making it to the altar, ending the experiment early after Brittany told Kenneth she was no longer feeling a "crave" for him. ET spoke with the exes separately last month after their split aired on Netflix, and the former couple only had kind things to say about one another. Kenneth also opened up about the footage of him seemingly on his phone constantly.

"It seemed like I was just on my phone all the time. I said to myself, 'Ken, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe you're doing that,'" he recalled, adding, "Anytime I'm in a conversation and I unpack it, it seems like I'm retreating. And I'm actually not retreating. I'm actually internally processing and not responding impulsively."

But Kenneth admitted that he understood the way this response might be perceived.

Netflix

"What I did not consider was, if I'm talking to someone and I just start being quiet, they're like, 'Hello? Are you here with me right now? Are you here?'" he said. "And I meant nothing ill by it. That's just my way of processing. It's just another lesson I've learned."

For her part, Brittany said she never thought Kenneth being on his phone was "disrespectful."

Kenneth added that he expected to go to the altar with Brittany and was caught off guard by her feelings. And though they didn't speak for a few weeks following the split, Brittany shared that they have stayed in touch.

"We actually decided the night that we ended our intimate relationship that we would actually remain friends," she said. "Although we did drift apart, we learned so much. And I think I can speak for both of us, we're so thankful for the process and how it went and how it was handled."

Netflix

"We're still super close because we just have a larger understanding of who we are," Kenneth added.

Both Brittany and Kenneth are appearing in this week's Love Is Blind reunion special, which drops on Wednesday.

The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion special drops Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.

