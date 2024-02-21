SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen the first nine episodes of Love Is Blind season 6, proceed with caution.

Love might be blind, but not all love is meant to be. Fans were heartbroken when Netflix released the next set of episodes from Love Is Blind season 6 to learn of one couple's demise.

Brittany Mills, 25, and Kenneth Gorham, 26, were a nearly instant match in the pods. The adorable couple seemed confident and solid in their relationship.

But once they left their honeymoon phase in the Dominican Republic, the two seemed out of sync back home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Finally, Brittany confronted her fiancé to discuss their relationship where she tearfully admitted that she no longer felt a "crave" for him the way she had in the pods. The two amicably called off their engagement, leaving filming behind.

So what went down?

ET spoke with the former couple via Zoom to discuss their connection, engagement, and what happened to their seemingly strong relationship.

"We hit it off, like, day one," Brittany tells ET.

Netflix

Kenneth confirms that, saying by the third or fourth day of dating in the pods, he wasn't interested in talking with anyone else.

The two then had a romantic trip to the Dominican Republic after getting engaged, where they seemed to tackle any worries head-on. Fellow contestant AD brought up the topic of Kenneth being in his first biracial relationship with Brittany, asking whether the white woman was prepared to raise biracial children.

"It was needed. It was something that did not give me any second thoughts," Kenneth says of his talk with AD. "It actually affirmed me."

As for Brittany's response to the conversation, Kenneth adds, "Seeing her just be so confident in perspective around our race was like, 'And this is why you're my person.'"

"I think Kenneth and I being in a biracial relationship actually didn't offer any pressure to us," Brittany notes. "It actually offered a beauty to it, in my opinion. It's something I'm very used to and I'm very passionate about. And while it was new to Kenneth, I think that it made him feel a bit more comfortable rather than pressure that I have experienced being in biracial relationships or interracial relationships."

Netflix

But once they were back in Charlotte, North Carolina, the couple seemed to drift apart. Kenneth was shown multiple times focusing on his phone instead of his fiancée, which he admitted to.

"It seemed like I was just on my phone all the time. I said to myself, 'Ken, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe you're doing that,'" he recalls, adding, "Anytime I'm in a conversation and I unpack it, it seems like I'm retreating. And I'm actually not retreating. I'm actually internally processing and not responding impulsively."

But Kenneth admits that he understands the way this response might be perceived.

"What I did not consider was, if I'm talking to someone and I just start being quiet, they're like, 'Hello? Are you here with me right now? Are you here?'" he says. "And I meant nothing ill by it. That's just my way of processing. It's just another lesson I've learned."

For her part, Brittany says she never thought Kenneth being on his phone was "disrespectful."

The conversation that ended things culminated with Brittany admitting to no longer feeling a "crave" for her man.

"Hearing that, 'I don't have that crave for you anymore.' As hard as it was to hear it, I had to respect it," Kenneth says. "I was like, 'No! I still crave you. I still want you. I still want you to be my person. I'm still with you.' I had to respect it because there's no point of going through with it."

Netflix

Saying he "did not" see the split coming, Kenneth says he'd been willing to go to the altar and tie the knot with Brittany.

"I was so committed. I saw my forever with Brittany. I really did," he shares. "We needed to have that moment of her being that direct with me of being like, 'I don't feel this way that I used to and I need you to hear that.'"

And though they didn't speak for a few weeks following the split, Brittany shares that they have stayed in touch.

"We actually decided the night that we ended our intimate relationship that we would actually remain friends," she says. "Although we did drift apart, we learned so much. And I think I can speak for both of us, we're so thankful for the process and how it went and how it was handled."

"We're still super close because we just have a larger understanding of who we are," Kenneth adds.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 drop Wednesday, Feb. 28 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: