'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Are Brittany and Ken Still Together?

The pods are open and new singles are finding love again! One particularly sweet pairing are Brittany Mills, 25, and Ken Gorham, 26, a senior client partner and a middle school principal who bonded over their shared values and religious beliefs.

Knowing that they come from different races and backgrounds, the couple seemed undaunted as they moved forward and Ken popped the question to Brittany in the pods.

"I have no doubt in my mind that you are the one who I'm supposed to be with," Ken declared. "When you speak, you immediately draw me in. When you laugh, I feel safe and secure."

Brittany tearfully shared she doesn't think she's ever felt "so safe" in a relationship or "so loved."

When they finally came face-to-face, the two's chemistry only seemed to intensify. Ken thanked the Lord, declaring, "God is good!" and Brittany confirmed that she liked her man's long hair.

"I don't believe it would have mattered what he looked like, but, he is very handsome," Brittany confirmed in her confessional interview.

So are these two still together? In previously released trailers, we see both Brittany and Ken on their romantic getaway and also in the "real world," but it's unknown whether these two make it to the altar.

In one promotional image from the season, Brittany is seen sitting at a kitchen counter with her head on the counter looking upset.

She reposted the image on her Instagram, writing, "To have and to hold… or maybe not?"

Both Brittany and Ken are following one another on Instagram, though that's no clear indicator of their relationship status.

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Wednesday, Feb. 21 on Netflix.

