Clay Gravesande is having some real regrets when it comes to how he handled his engagement to AD. In the newly-released trailer for the season 6 reunion special of Love Is Blind, Clay sits on the couch next to his former fiancée, admitting to second guessing his decision at the altar.

"She's honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake," Clay says of AD, who takes a deep breath and wipes away tears.

In the finale episode of Love Is Blind, the former couple makes it to the altar where AD confidently says "I do," before Clay drops a bomb on her.

"AD, I love you. I don't think it's responsible for me to say, 'I do.' But I want you to know I'm rocking with you... I know fully I'm not ready for marriage," he said, much to AD's shock.

AD left the altar in shock, calling the experience a "waste of my f**king time," saying she's "so confused."

In an aside interview, Clay said he didn't understand AD's finances and said he wasn't "deeply in love" with his fiancée.

Netflix

He later comes face-to-face with AD, telling her that it was a "game-time decision."

Clay assured AD that he's not rejecting her with his decision, saying he wants to continue their relationship. But AD says she's "done" as she works through the heartbreak of Clay's altar choice.

When ET met with Clay and AD separately after filming, they refused to share their current relationship status. When asked, Clay jokingly replied, "TBD."

"I would say you would have to wait and see," AD teased with a smile.

It's unclear whether these two are willing to give their romance another shot.

That's not the only drama to unfold in the show's trailer. Chelsea Blackwell's ex, Trevor Sova, is also confronted about the allegations that he had a secret girlfriend while filming the show. The love triangle between Jeramey Lutinski, Sarah Ann, and Laura Dadisman is also addressed.

The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion special airs Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.

