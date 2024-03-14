'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Are AD and Clay Together After Reunion?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen all 12 episodes of season 6 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

Love Is Blind is no stranger to shocking altar moments, but this one might just take the cake. After a season of highs and lows, 33-year-old real estate broker Amber Desiree ("AD") and 31-year-old enterprise sales and entrepreneur Clay Gravesande seemed to be all-in on each other.

In the pods, Clay let down his walls, breaking down in tears in the men's lounge and opening up about his emotions throughout the process.

"I feel like I am getting better, and I want to be better for you," Clay assured AD in the pods, and she agreed.

The pair's connection only intensified when they met in person. Clay admitted to being nervous about his ability to remain faithful to AD, saying he'd never had that example growing up.

Clay's all-hours dedication to his job also proved to be a sticking point for the pair as AD questioned whether Clay was really interested in investing the time in their relationship. But thanks to the support of their respective families, the couple seemed willing to give things a try.

Netflix

AD broke down in tears of joy at her wedding dress fitting, and Clay seemed completely excited to take on this new chapter. As for their final date, the pair only further affirmed one another as they prepared to head to the altar.

In the newly released wedding episode of season 6, the couple each got ready for their big altar moment. AD seemed completely certain that she'd be married by the end of the day. Clay too seemed excited and ready for the big moment.

"This is the biggest decision I'm going to have to make, but I'm ready for it," Clay declared with a smile. "She's my best friend. I could ride with her till the wheels fall off."

But a conversation with his father, who had previously been unfaithful to Clay's mother, ahead of the ceremony seems to add an element of tension to the ceremony. Despite this, AD and Clay still seemed on track to say "I do," as they stood at the altar together, smiling and talking to each other.

AD went first, saying, "I do," and then Clay dropped a bomb.

"AD, I love you. I don't think it's responsible for me to say, 'I do.' But I want you to know I'm rocking with you... I know fully I'm not ready for marriage," he said, much to AD's shock.

AD left the altar in shock, calling the experience a "waste of my f**king time," saying she's "so confused."

Netflix

In an aside interview, Clay said he didn't understand AD's finances and said he wasn't "deeply in love" with his fiancée.

He later comes face-to-face with AD, telling her that it was a "game-time decision."

Clay assured AD that he's not rejecting her with his decision, saying he wants to continue their relationship. But AD says she's "done" as she works through the heartbreak of Clay's altar decision.

When ET met with Clay and AD separately after filming, they refused to share their current relationship status. When asked, Clay jokingly replied, "TBD."

"I would say you would have to wait and see," AD teased with a smile.

During the Love Is Blind reunion special for season 6 on March 13, AD and Clay appeared to be on good terms. ET has learned that they are not together post-reunion.

