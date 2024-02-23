Rumors are swirling around Love Is Blind contestant Jeramey Lutinski. The season 6 star got engaged to Laura Dadisman in the pods, calling things off with his other connection, Sarah Ann.

But new claims have come to light that Jeramey was allegedly engaged and living with his fiancée when he applied to be on the show. The Shade Room account posted a photo of Jeramey holding a little boy as a woman wearing an engagement ring posed with him.

In the subsequent comments, a woman named Jenni Gelven Daniel claimed that the photo came from her phone and was of her daughter and grandson.

Subsequently, the private Instagram account @brittmcliv commented on one of Laura's recent posts, writing, "Did he ever tell you about his ex fiancé from right before you? Surely not… or the house WE sold a week or two before he filmed for this show?"

Netflix

She added, "@looo_bear just want all the info out there. You and Sarah Ann should know. I’m happy to share proof."

She also flagged a video Jeramey had posted of himself and a dog named Layla, adding, "Peep the video of Layla and him in the snow on his Instagram. That was at our house and that’s me recording the video and talking."

On Thursday night, Jeramey took to Instagram to address the claims. He did not deny previously being engaged, in fact, he noted that it was openly discussed in the pods and on the show.

"Anybody that I was on dates with, my castmates, and in prior interviews, this topic was discussed, nobody is surprised by this," Jeramey shared. "It is something that was well-documented. Unfortunately, with all of the footage that was captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut. This just happened not to make it in there."

Netflix

He also claimed that he did not apply to be on the show, saying casting directors DM'd him on Instagram -- a common practice according to past cast members.

"I did not apply for this while I was living with anybody else. I was out living on my own and I didn't seek this out," he added. "I was actually reached out to over Instagram."

He further pressed, "I'd already been on my own for a number of weeks at that point."

ET has learned part of the casting process for Love Is Blind includes reaching out to and vetting possible participants. If anyone is engaged or in a relationship during the casting process and that is made aware to production, they would not be cast.

This is not the first time Jeramey has come under fire. While Jeramey proposed to Laura, he went on to meet up with Sarah Ann in the real world once the couple returned from their romantic vacation. In the latest drop of episodes, Laura discovers that her fiancé was out until 5 a.m. with his ex. She then announces that she's done, seemingly ending their engagement.

On Wednesday, Jeramey posted a message to his critics on Instagram, writing, "OK, got it. Enough. The amount of hate myself and other cast mates have received is over the top… Everyone will get their chance to speak when the time is right. Until then we all get it."

New episodes of Love Is Blind are released Wednesdays on Netflix.

