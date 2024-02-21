'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Are Jeramey and Laura Still Together?

SPOILER ALERT: If you have not watched the first nine episodes of Love Is Blind season 6, proceed with caution.

Love triangles and "stars" abound in season 6 of Love Is Blind.

One man who gets caught in a complicated pod web is 32-year-old Jeramey Lutinski, who developed connections with both Laura Dadisman, 34, and Sarah Ann, 30.

Jeramey and Laura's connection seems to be centered around them planning a future and a family together while Sarah Ann seems more focused on the physical.

Eventually, Jeramey picks Laura, seemingly surprising Sarah Ann in the process. He can't seem to give Sarah Ann a reason for his decision (not a great sign).

Despite this, Jeramey and Laura have a passionate first encounter and seem to hit it off well enough in the Dominican Republic. That is, until an awkward cast party leads to Jeramey making some uncomfortable comments about AD that make everyone upset.

Netflix

In the newly released set of episodes, we see Jeramey admitting to Amy that he wants to see Sarah Ann in person, prompting the fellow contestant to make a "yikes!" face.

And though Jeramey and Laura seemed to be getting along well, meeting each other's families, they hit a major snag when Jeramey spends the night out. Laura later learns that Jeramey was out until 5 a.m. talking to Sarah Ann after meeting his ex in person.

"I'll say right now I don't f**king believe you," Laura says. "You must have left the door a least a little bit cracked open for her to think it was even remotely appropriate to reach out to you."

Jeramey claims that sharing his location was his way of giving his future bride "reassurance."

"I don't have anything else to say. I want out!" Laura says as she walks away from her fiancé.

While things aren't looking good for these two moving forward, they do come face-to-face at a cast hangout per the preview for the upcoming episodes.

Neither Jeramey nor Laura is following one another on social media, though, that's rarely an indicator. What is telling, is the fact that none of the other women from the season are following Jeramey either. The main ladies are, however, following Laura and several of the other male cast members. But time will tell what really went down.

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Wednesday, Feb. 28 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: