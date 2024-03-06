'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Which Couples Got Married in the Finale?

SPOILER ALERT: If you have not watched all 12 episodes of Love Is Blind season 6, proceed with caution.

Will their love make it to the altar and beyond? Love Is Blind wrapped up season 6 with the wedding-packed finale dropped on Wednesday. With three remaining couples' fates in the balance, viewers tuned in to find out which ones will be able to go the distance.

While love might have been found in the pods, there's no guarantee that will last long enough to say "I do." In fact, multiple couples this season have called it quits before ever reaching the altar. This season, there have been engagements and splits galore with no couple's fate safe.

With one more week to go before the reunion special airs, viewers will be left wondering how the couples and exes have been holding up in the year since filming the show.

Here's how each couple ended the show:

Amy & Johnny

One of the first couples to connect in season 6 was 28-year-old account executive Johnny McIntyre and 28-year-old e-commerce specialist Amy Cortez.

The two bonded over their focus on family and the sharing of their respective cultures.

Amy, who is proud of her Puerto Rican heritage, got emotional opening up about her fears surrounding her family and making sure her brother is taken care of. Johnny let it slip pretty early that he loved his future fiancée.

The chemistry between the two only intensified when they met in person after Johnny proposed. Amy was honest about Johnny looking different than she originally expected, but it was clear that both were pleased with their picks.

"I honestly wouldn't have approached somebody that looked like him in the real world because I always had my fixations on ethnic men. But honestly, it wouldn't have really mattered what he looked like because I feel like I truly fell in love for his heart and soul," Amy gushed.

The only hiccup between these two is Amy's unwillingness to go on birth control and Johnny's fear of having children before they are ready. But they have since gotten their families' respective blessings and seem to be blissed out in love.

The pair had a fairytale wedding filled with happy tears and supportive families. We love to see it.

But are these two still together? ET spoke with both Amy and Johnny separately after filming wrapped, but they opted to keep their present-day relationship status a secret.

"You'll just have to tune in to find out," Amy teased ET.

"You'll have to wait and see," Johnny added.

Brittany & Ken

One particularly sweet pairing at the start of the season were Brittany Mills, 25, and Ken Gorham, 26, a senior client partner and a middle school principal who bonded over their shared values and religious beliefs.

Knowing that they come from different races and backgrounds, the couple seemed undaunted as they moved forward and Ken popped the question to Brittany in the pods.

"I have no doubt in my mind that you are the one who I'm supposed to be with," Ken declared. "When you speak, you immediately draw me in. When you laugh, I feel safe and secure."

Brittany tearfully shared she doesn't think she's ever felt "so safe" in a relationship or "so loved."

When they finally came face-to-face, their chemistry only seemed to intensify. Ken thanked the Lord, declaring, "God is good!" and Brittany confirmed that she liked her man's long hair.

"I don't believe it would have mattered what he looked like, but, he is very handsome," Brittany confirmed in her confessional interview.

However, once the pair went on their romantic honeymoon and returned to the real world, they lost their connection. Brittany told Ken that she no longer felt a "crave" toward him and they ultimately ended their engagement.

"Hearing that, 'I don't have that crave for you anymore.' As hard as it was to hear it, I had to respect it," Kenneth tells ET. "I was like, 'No! I still crave you. I still want you. I still want you to be my person. I'm still with you.' I had to respect it because there's no point of going through with it."

Saying he "did not" see the split coming, Kenneth says he'd been willing to go to the altar and tie the knot with Brittany.

"I was so committed. I saw my forever with Brittany. I really did," he shares. "We needed to have that moment of her being that direct with me of being like, 'I don't feel this way that I used to and I need you to hear that.'"

And though they didn't speak for a few weeks following the split, Brittany shares that they have stayed in touch.

"We actually decided the night that we ended our intimate relationship that we would actually remain friends," she tells ET. "Although we did drift apart, we learned so much. And I think I can speak for both of us, we're so thankful for the process and how it went and how it was handled."

"We're still super close because we just have a larger understanding of who we are," Kenneth adds.

AD & Clay

Love isn't always clear. As 33-year-old real estate broker Amber Desiree ("AD") tried to narrow down her choices, she found herself stuck deciding between the soft-yet-socially-awkward Matthew and 31-year-old enterprise sales and entrepreneur Clay Gravesande.

But Matthew seemed to be feeding the same intimate lines to other women in the pods and Clay seemed a bit too focused on the physical for such a unique experiment. Clay flat-out asked AD what she looked like, and she refused to share the information. And when AD confronted Matthew about not being genuine, he left the experiment, declaring he was going after the other contestant he had pursued in the pods.

This left AD and Clay to sort out their relationship, which seemed to be muddied with arguments and red flags. But Clay began to let down his walls, breaking down in tears in the men's lounge and opening up about his emotions throughout the process.

"I feel like I am getting better, and I want to be better for you," Clay assured AD in the pods, and she agreed.

The pair's connection only intensified when they met in person. They had a romantic getaway and then continued their relationship into the real world. And while Clay admitted to being nervous about remaining committed and AD expressed frustrations over Clay's work schedule, the two seemed devoted to working things out.

But while the lead up to their altar moment seemed to go smoothly with both Clay and AD looking confident before their flirty, joyful declarations of love, things didn't end happily ever after. While a tearful AD says "I do," Clay tells his fiancée that he can't marry her when he's not 100 percent sure. Claiming he needs more time, Clay insists that their relationship isn't over. But AD calls the experience a "waste" of her time, noting that she does not intend to continue their relationship past their wedding day.

When ET met with Clay and AD separately after filming, they refused to share their current relationship status. When asked, Clay jokingly replied, "TBD."

"I would say you would have to wait and see," AD teased with a smile.

But she did share what ultimately led her to choose Clay over Matthew, noting, "When he was able to let go of the player and that weird energy, I was like, 'OK, I can let him in a little bit more.'"

Chelsea & Jimmy

The love star! Jimmy Presnell, a 28-year-old software sales rep, fell for both Jessica Vestal, a 29-year-old single mom and executive assistant, and Chelsea Blackwell, a 31-year-old flight attendant. Similarly, Trevor Sova, a 31-year-old project manager also fell for Chelsea.

When Jessica makes it clear that Jimmy is her only pick and Trevor makes it clear that Chelsea is his only pick, it's just up to Jimmy and Chelsea to make a choice between their respective prospects.

In the fourth episode of the season, Jimmy confesses to Chelsea that he loves her, sparking a messy breakup with Jessica.

"I'm absolutely devastated. I'm more than heartbroken. But you know what? There is going to be something better for me, and it is not you," a tearful Jessica declares.

Jessica also informed her ex that he was going to "choke" and need his "EpiPen" when he eventually saw what he missed out on.

Ultimately, Jimmy proposes first and Chelsea says yes, eventually having to dump Trevor. Both Jessica and Trevor later told ET that they were "blindsided" by their exes' decisions.

Despite choosing each other in the pods, Jimmy and Chelsea face a lot of drama once they come face-to-face. Jimmy quickly says that Chelsea lied to him when she compared her looks to that of Megan Fox. The two also fight in the Dominican Republic when Jimmy compliments AD's body and leaves Chelsea feeling some type of way.

Then in the real world, Jimmy calls Chelsea "clingy" and complains about her initiating sex too often. The couple seems to be trying to work through their problems, but red flags abound.

Chelsea also calls out Jimmy's female friendships, revealing that he previously had sex with one of his friends, whom he regularly sees and texts. The insecurities and drunken shouting matches lead to multiple breaking points throughout the season.

And while they make it through the cast meetup unscathed and have several fun-filled dates, episode 11 ends on a cliffhanger with Jimmy asking a tearful-looking Chelsea whether she's ready to get married or not.

And though Chelsea says she is at the start of the finale, Jimmy immediately shuts it down, saying he can't move forward after all that has passed. The two burst into yet another heated argument, calling off their wedding before ever making it to the altar.

Jeramey & Laura

Not all love is forever. After 32-year-old Jeramy Lutinski developed connections with both Laura Dadisman, 34, and Sarah Ann, 30, that love triangle continues into the real world. Jeramey and Laura's connection seems to be centered around them planning a future and a family together while Sarah Ann seems more focused on the physical.

Eventually, Jeramy picks Laura, seemingly surprising Sarah Ann in the process. He can't seem to give Sarah Ann a reason for his decision (not a great sign). But Jeramy and Laura have a passionate first encounter and seem to hit it off well enough in the Dominican Republic.

Jeramey and Laura meet each other's families, but Jeramey then upsets his future bride by staying out all night with Sarah Ann. Their subsequent fight ends with Laura declaring she's done. Things only get worse at the cast meetup when Jeramey and Laura come face-to-face and she tells him to "kick rocks with open-toed shoes."

Jeramey and Sarah Ann have a flirty chat about how misunderstood the situation is before they hop on jet skis and ride off into the sunset together, leaving Laura furious and in tears.

The Love Is Blind reunion special airs March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.

