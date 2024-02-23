'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Reunion Date Announced

It's time to get some answers! As Love Is Blind fans are eating up the latest episode drop, Netflix is preparing for the upcoming reunion special for season 6.

On Friday, the streaming service announced that the reunion special will drop Wednesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET. In past seasons, the platform attempted a live finale, but experienced severe technical difficulties. So now, there will be a set time for the pre-taped event.

The reunion will be filmed in front of a live audience and teases "surprise guests" along with co-hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

In the current part of season 6, viewers know that the remaining couples are AD and Clay, Amy and Johnny, and Jimmy and Chelsea. Former couples Brittany and Ken and Jeramey and Laura split in this most recent drop of episodes.

Netflix

Exes Jessica, Trevor, and Sarah Ann are also expected to return to the show in an upcoming cast meetup, so chances are they could make an appearance during the reunion as well.

In a promo video for the reunion, Nick and Vanessa reveal that they want fans to share who they want to return for the reunion as well as submit their questions for the contestants.

There are only two more episode drops left, with episodes 10 and 11 being released on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and the finale episode coming out Wednesday, March 6.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will premiere on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.

