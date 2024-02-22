SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen the first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 6, proceed with caution.

Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell says she's reached out to Megan Fox about a comparison she made to the Jennifer's Body actress while in the pods.

In an exclusive interview with ET's Denny Directo, Chelsea, 31, addressed her now-viral comments from season 6, in which she told fellow contestant Jimmy Presnell during the pod phase of the experiment that she is often compared to Fox, 37. She tells ET that she regrets making the comment and has done her best to remedy the situation.

"I did reach out to her [Fox], and I was like, 'I'm so sorry I did this to you,'" Chelsea says, adding that she hasn't heard back from the Transformers star. "I'm just waiting for Megan to respond."

During a pod date with Jimmy, Chelsea said that she sometimes gets compared to the famed actress and fiancée of Machine Gun Kelly, noting that she doesn't see it. Viewers criticized the comments for focusing on the physical and going against the purpose of the experiment.

Netflix and Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

One person she has heard from? Model and muse for Josh Safdie on Uncut Gems, Julia Fox.

After Chelsea posted a funny video on TikTok noting, "This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward. Please. I'm begging you," Julia stepped in to lend her endorsement to the comparison.

"Don’t worry sis. I see it," Julia, 34, wrote underneath Chelsea's video.

The Love Is Blind star tells ET that when she saw the comment come through, she had a substantial reaction to feeling vindicated and from such a notorious source.

"I had a heart attack," Chelsea shared, laughing.

For his part, Jimmy made his own thoughts known on Chelsea's appearance, claiming she "definitely lied" about her appearance to him.

"She definitely lied to me on how she looked. Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox," Jimmy told the cameras. "But, you know, at the end of the day it doesn't matter. I'm very attracted to her. I can work with that."

While she has received a hefty amount of skepticism when it comes to the comparison, many people online also claim to see the resemblance between Chelsea and Megan.

Her TikTok video has been viewed more than 16 million times and received more than 1 million likes overall. In the comments, thousands have chimed in, agreeing that they too see Megan in some of her features.

The fate of Jimmy and Chelsea's romance remains unknown. The couple got engaged on the show, but their relationship was plagued with insecurities and struggles from the jump.

In the episodes that have been released from the series, Jimmy and Chelsea travel with the other remaining couples to the Dominican Republic, where they end on a tense note following Jimmy comments about fellow contestant AD's body.

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: