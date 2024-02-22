Jimmy Presnell admits he has some regrets about how his time on Love Is Blind has played out so far.

The reality dating contestant spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Thursday and opened up about one of season 6's most viral moments so far: the infamous Megan Fox comments.

During Jimmy's pod date with 31-year-old flight attendant and event planner Chelsea Blackwell, the topic turned to celebrity doppelgangers. After Jimmy said that he is sometimes mistaken for star NFL running back Christian McCaffrey, Chelsea shared that she has received comparisons to Megan Fox.

The mention prompted a visceral reaction from Jimmy, who gasped in excitement and frantically started taking notes in his notebook. But when the episode debuted on Netflix on Feb. 14, Chelsea quickly faced backlash from viewers who accused her of lying about her looks in an attempt to "catfish" Jimmy.

"I don't remember the Megan Fox comments being that big of a deal," Jimmy admitted to ET, noting how "hard" it is to rewatch the moment knowing that it led to so much negativity. "I mean, obviously my ears or my eyes perked up a lot when she said Megan Fox... But, God, I would have done everything to have that moment back."

Jimmy admitted that Chelsea was clear in her comments at the time, when she told him, point blank, of the comparison, "I don't see it, so don't get excited."

"It's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes," she explained in the clip.

"They included every bit of how she worded it to me, so I think it's my fault that I took it out of proportion a little bit," Jimmy told ET of the moment.

The 28-year-old software salesperson was a bit harsher in his comments on the show, however, telling the cameras, "She definitely lied to me on how she looked. Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox."

"But, you know, at the end of the day it doesn't matter. I'm very attracted to her," he added. "I can work with that."

Looking back, Jimmy told ET that he mostly regrets the moment for how superficial it makes his connection with Chelsea seem.

"I spent so much time getting to know her emotionally. I'm so pissed off of myself for letting a comment like that make me that excited," he reflected.

"I would have done everything in my power for us not to talk about looks, because we just went down a rabbit hole with that, and shot both ourselves in the foot," he continued. "That wasn't why we were there, and I mean, I don't remember it being that much about looks when I went through it, but reliving it, it seems to be a lot about looks. So it's a lot of heat from it."

For her part, Chelsea seems to have taken the internet's criticism in stride, posting multiple social media videos poking fun at the situation.

She also posted a funny video on TikTok, noting, "This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward. Please. I'm begging you."

Love Is Blind season 6 is streaming now on Netflix. Episodes 10 and 11 drop on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and the episode 12 finale drops Wednesday, March 6.

RELATED CONTENT: