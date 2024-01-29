Olivia Culpo is going to the Super Bowl! In a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her fiancé, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, the former Miss Universe celebrated the team's victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, securing their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers won their eighth National Football Conference (NFC) title, defeating the Detroit Lions with a 34-31 win. Led by quarterback Brock Purdy, McCaffrey and coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers let it be known that they are setting their sights on a sixth Super Bowl title. The team previously won in 1995, 1990, 1989, 1985 and 1982.

Culpo, 31, was in the crowd watching her fiancé's win, beaming as he and the team were awarded the NFC Championship trophy.

"Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world," she wrote over the sweet video that featured a brief clip of the couple before the game as well as after the 49ers' victory, where they shared a hug and a chest bump.

"You deserve it all Christian ❤️," she captioned the post. "I love you so so much."

Culpo and McCaffrey, 27, first sparked romance rumors in 2019, and since then, she's become a fixture in the stands at his NFL games.

Her excitement for the running back was palpable from her shots from the game on her Instagram Story, including a photo of her and two friends praying ahead of game time and a video where Culpo was visibly emotional as the 49ers secured the win.

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reba McEntire will kick things off with a performance of the national anthem, followed by Post Malone singing "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day delivering "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Gwen Stefani has been tapped to headline the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate, the highly anticipated pregame extravaganza leading up to the big game.

Usher will headline the coveted Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with a soul-stirring performance.

"This is a celebration of my legacy. It's a celebration of my music. It's a celebration of my passion," Usher recently told ET. "30 years ago, that journey started, and now it's landed me at this point in my life at the Super Bowl. Lot of songs, lot of moments, lot of dance, lot of energy."

On Sunday, the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs also scored a victory against the Baltimore Ravens to secure the team's fourth American Football Conference (AFC) championship. The Chiefs are currently the reigning Super Bowl champions, having previously won the Vince Lombardi Trophy under Coach Andy Reid just last year, in 2023, and in 2020. Prior to that, the franchise's first and only Super Bowl win came in 1970.

The Chiefs' latest Super Bowl bid comes amid a publicity blitz for the team, with celebrated tight end Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift. The pop star has become a mainstay at Kelce's games this season, always decked out in Chiefs red.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The show will air live on CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision, streaming live on Paramount+, NFL+ and Vix.