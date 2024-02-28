'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Are Chelsea and Jimmy Still Together?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen the first 11 episodes of season 6 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

Things aren't looking great for one couple on season 6 of Love Is Blind.

Jimmy Presnell, a 28-year-old software sales rep, fell for both Jessica Vestal, a 29-year-old single mom and executive assistant, and Chelsea Blackwell, a 31-year-old flight attendant. Similarly, Trevor Sova, a 31-year-old project manager also fell for Chelsea.

When Jessica makes it clear that Jimmy is her only pick and Trevor makes it clear that Chelsea is his only pick, it's just up to Jimmy and Chelsea to make a choice between their respective prospects.

Jimmy seems smitten with Jessica, but the weight of the fact that she is the mother of a 10-year-old girl seems too heavy for him. Throw in the fact that Chelsea was previously married, and Jimmy was having lots of second thoughts when it comes to his two picks.

Netflix

Jessica feels confident in her choice to go with Jimmy, but isn't willing to compromise or try to force him to pick her. Jimmy ultimately proposes to Chelsea and she accepts.

But when Jimmy and Chelsea come face-to-face, things seem rocky from the start. Jimmy says that Chelsea "definitely lied" when she compared herself to Megan Fox. And then once they go on their romantic getaway, things get even more uncomfortable when Jimmy comments on AD's impressive physique and leaves Chelsea in tears.

Tensions only intensify between Jimmy and Chelsea in the real world. The two seem to struggle with their insecurities as Jimmy calls his fiancée "clingy" and complains about her initiating sex with him.

Oddly, their interactions with their exes, Jessica and Trevor, go pretty smoothly, with the biggest hangup being Chelsea's comment that Amy and Johnny are the strongest couple there. (She's not wrong).

Netflix

But their romance sours when Chelsea drunkenly complains about Jimmy "going out" with friends and calls him out for hooking up with one of his close female friends prior to their relationship -- a fact that Jimmy had seemingly asked Chelsea to keep private.

"You f**ked her! I know you f**ked her," Chelsea screams at him. And though Jimmy seems ready to throw in the towel, Chelsea convinces him to keep giving their relationship a try.

The couple goes on a few more enjoyable dates before their altar moment coming up, and Jimmy asks Chelsea where she is with the wedding. The episode cuts out as a tearful Chelsea hesitates, leaving the couple's fate in the balance.

Netflix

The entire group appears to be following one another on Instagram, but that's rarely a sign of anything. Fans will have to tune in to the next set of episodes when they drop next week to find out the fate of Chelsea and Jimmy.

The wedding finale of Love Is Blind drops Wednesday, March 6 on Netflix. And the reunion special will be released on March 13.

RELATED CONTENT: