Brian Austin Green is weighing in on Chelsea Blackwell comparing herself to Megan Fox on Love Is Blind, offering Chelsea a good-natured pep talk while at the same time paying his ex-wife the highest compliment.

TMZ caught up with the Beverly Hills, 90201 star in the Los Angeles area and asked him if he had heard about Chelsea's comments that instantly went viral. Green acknowledge that he had "heard about her," and when told she'd gotten a lot of backlash for making the comparison, the 50-year-old actor genuinely felt for Chelsea.

"I bet," said Green about the backlash she's gotten. "Oh, Chelsea. What a pickle."

Green then was asked if fans have taken things too far in tearing Chelsea down after she told Jimmy Presnell during a date in the pods that people have told her she looks like the Transformers star.

"I think it's tough. I think the reality is people say that all the time. They say, 'Oh, you know, I run into people all the time and say I look like Owen Wilson,' you know," Green said. "You have those people. So, she may have gotten that from a lot of people. Who knows? On certain days, when her hair was done a certain way, eye makeup is done a certain way. I mean, you live and learn. That's probably not the best thing to say on a show called Love Is Blind. It seems like you're opening yourself up to criticism. "

Green, who shares three sons with Fox, added, "I do think people should cut her some slack."

After the comment went viral, Chelsea exclusively told ET that she reached out to Fox and apologized to her for roping her into this, a move Green said wasn't necessary. When asked if Megan would care about all of this, Green didn't hesitate.

"No, I don't. I think Megan would be flattered," Green told TMZ. "I don't think Chelsea needs to reach out and apologize to anyone. You know, she wasn't saying it about herself. She was saying other people have said it. So, again, live and learn."

But then came the ultimate question from the TMZ pap, who wanted to know if he thinks Chelsea resembles his ex-wife. Green paused and thought about it before chuckling and taking a more diplomatic approach.

"Megan is a very one-of-a-kind beauty. It's why a lot of people say she's possibly the most beautiful woman in the world," Green said. "She has a very incredible look to her. So, that's a tough comparison for anyone to make."

His advice to Chelsea?

"Stay in your lane, Chelsea. Keep your head up," he said. "Don't listen to anybody else. Be proud of yourself and move on. This will die soon. I promise, this will die."

To her credit, Chelsea's having fun with the backlash. She recently posted a funny video on TikTok noting, "This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward. Please. I'm begging you," Julia stepped in to lend her endorsement to the comparison.

Netflix has gotten in on the fun, too. The streaming giant erected a new billboard in Los Angeles, which reads, "'People say I look like the Hollywood sign' -- Me on Love Is Blind."

Season 6 of Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.

