Netflix is having some fun with one of the more viral moments from season 6 of Love Is Blind. The reality dating show, which has released its first 11 episodes, is featuring contestants from Charlotte, North Carolina, this season.

One such contestant is Chelsea Blackwell, a flight attendant who connected with several men in the pods, including her future fiancé, Jimmy Presnell. During one interaction on a pod date, Chelsea tells Jimmy that people have told her that she resembles actress Megan Fox, though she doesn't see it. Jimmy's excited reaction, which later turned to disappointment when he met her in person and didn't see the comparison, went viral and has created some polarizing opinions online.

Capitalizing on this, Netflix shared a new billboard in Los Angeles, which reads, "'People say I look like the Hollywood sign' - Me on Love Is Blind."

Posting a photo of the billboard to the official Instagram account, the streaming service captioned the pic, "I'm flattered."

The post garnered some polarizing responses from viewers, including several calling out Netflix for mocking Chelsea.

"An entire corporation targeting one woman... on her appearance 😒," one follower commented.

"Wow! As much as I don’t like her on the show - this is so mean for a company to post…just wow!" another wrote.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause commented with several skull emojis.

Chelsea has been candid about the various reactions to her comments on the show, recently opening up to ET about the situation.

"It was such a silly conversation that Jimmy and I had and a lot of the people in pods were having conversations like this and none of it aired, but mine blew the hell up," Chelsea quipped to ET. "So I've kind of just been laughing along with everything."

Jimmy also shared his regret when it came to his reaction to seeing Chelsea in person.

"It's so hard to re-watch yourself. I spent so much time getting to know her emotionally," Jimmy told ET. "I'm so pissed off at myself for letting a comment like that make me that excited."

The wedding finale of Love Is Blind drops Wednesday, March 6, and the reunion special drops Wednesday, March 13 on Netflix.

