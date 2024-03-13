SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen the reunion special of Love Is Blind season 6, proceed with caution.

Pick up your golden goblets because the season 6 cast of Love Is Blind has brought the tea! Netflix dropped the reunion special on Wednesday night, and it did not disappoint.

From secret girlfriends to shocking dating confessions, the core cast members and even some bonus extras all had their moments to shine.

Love triangles were confronted, exes were regretful, and the tea was piping hot.

Here were the biggest bombshell moments from the reunion special:

Sarah Ann's Defense

Doused in body glitter and ready to defend her actions to the end, Sarah Ann walked out at the reunion to a room full of people who weren't her biggest fans. She quickly established that she and Jeramey Lutinski had developed a romance in the year since filming wrapped and continued to defend her actions when it came to snagging her man from his former fiancée, Laura Dadisman. Though Chelsea accused the couple of frequently splitting up in the year since filming wrapped, Jeramey insisted they had been living together since October of last year.

"I don't think for a second that anything between us is fake," Sarah Ann insisted. "In my pursuit of love, hearts got broken and I apologize for that. That's not what I wanted, Laura. That's not what I wanted. I'm sorry."

Clay's Mistake

After saying "no" at the altar to AD, Clay Gravesande admitted to regretting his decision.

"She's honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake," Clay admitted to a tearful AD.

But AD wasn't having it, telling her ex, "You had your chance. You had your chance. There was nothing that I wouldn't have given you and there was nothing that I wouldn't have done for you. And I feel like low key, respectfully, you played in my f**king face. You played in my face because you knew you didn't want to get married."

Trevor's Big Secret

After the show began airing, allegations against contestant Trevor Sova came out that he had a secret girlfriend while filming. Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey directly confronted Trevor about the claims, reading off his texts to his ex and asking him to explain himself.

The flustered Trevor struggled to defend his actions, calling his relationship with the other woman "toxic" and claiming he never intended to stay with her if he had gotten engaged to Chelsea.

Jess and Jimmy's Conflicting Timelines

Single mom standout Jessica Vestal did not come to play at this year's reunion. Jess wasn't afraid to confront those she felt wronged by, including her ex, Jimmy Presnell. Saying she "thought" they'd been on good terms, Jess noted that in a recent interview, Jimmy made some claims about her that really upset her.

Noting that he claimed she "stormed out" of their last date after 10 minutes, Jess corrected him, noting the date lasted an hour and a half and that they both agreed to take a break. Jimmy denied this, saying it felt like 10 minutes to him. Of course, Netflix was on hand to roll the tape, showing that the date actually lasted more than two hours.

Jimmy spoke with ET after the reunion, saying, "I never really know what I'm going to get with [Jess], so it was interesting to see what she was going to give me here. I thought I handled myself well, as best as I could. She still scares the s**t out of me. But I'm still standing here, and I was as ready as I could be for it."

Brittany and Kenneth's United Front

Exes Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham returned to the show and continued to keep things classy, sharing their side of what happened with their split. Despite what was portrayed on the show, Brittany insisted that Kenneth did nothing wrong and that they simply grew apart once they left the pods and the Dominican Republic. They shared that they talk every single day and are very close friends. They've even had a discussion about what happens to their friendship when they one day meet other romantic partners.

AD's Dates With Matthew

AD revealed that she had multiple post-show dates with her pod connection Matthew.

"Matthew and I went on a few dates. Like, two-ish," she shared after Matthew chose not to attend the reunion.

Noting that Matthew originally wanted to meet up to apologize to her for what went down on the show, AD quipped, "Low-key he's cute, ya'll. Respectfully," she added to her ex-fiancé, Clay.

Ultimately, things didn't work out with AD explaining, "We live two completely different lifestyles."

Perfect Match Season 2

Nick took the opportunity to announce that former Love Is Blind contestants Micah Lussier, Izzy Zapata, and Jessica Vestal would be contestants on the upcoming season of Perfect Match. Micah and Jess have also formed a very close-knit friendship after filming the spin-off reality show together.

All six seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

