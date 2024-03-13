SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen the reunion special of Love Is Blind season 6, proceed with caution.

Sarah Ann, Sarah Ann, Sarah Ann. If ever there was a Love Is Blind villain, this girl and her body glitter live up to the title. During the season 6 reunion of the hit Netflix dating show, which dropped on Wednesday evening, Sarah Ann and Jeramey Lutinski confirmed that they are, in fact, dating and live together.

And Sarah Ann is sorry, but also not sorry, about the controversial trajectory of their romance.

Laura attended the reunion via video chat while on a work trip in Barcelona, but she didn't hold back, calling Jeramey a "clown."

"You should relax calling someone a clown when you told him s**t about me in the pods the entire time, saying I'm a pick me girl? You're the pick me girl," Sarah Ann fired back.

Laura noted that neither Jeramey nor Sarah Ann ever apologized for their behavior, saying that she no longer cares what they were doing until 5 a.m. on that infamous night, saying, "They're both disgusting."

In a shocking reveal, Love Is Blind showed a scene between Sarah Ann and Laura at the lake day meetup where Laura warned Sarah Ann about Jeramey.

"Since that night happened last Saturday all he's been talking about is his image and how he looks worse than Jimmy [Presnell]. So I don't know why he came on the f**king show but it sure as f**k wasn't for marriage or love because he's not ready for that," Laura insisted.

Chelsea Blackwell also fired back at Sarah Ann accusing her of unfollowing all of the women from the show online while still following their fiancés. She also claimed that when she saw Jeramey outside of filming, that he and Sarah Ann were frequently broken up.

"We have gone through real-life relationship stuff since we've been together. Have we had our ons and offs? Yes… we've had times where we've contemplated separating from each other," Jeramey admitted. "We've had times where we've had to make up in order to make that happen. At the end of it, we ended up moving in together in October."

When co-host Vanessa Lachey confronted Sarah Ann about the validity of her relationship with Jeramey, Sarah Ann denied faking anything for the cameras.

"I don't think for a second that anything between us is fake," she insisted. "In my pursuit of love, hearts got broken and I apologize for that. That's not what I wanted, Laura. That's not what I wanted. I'm sorry."

Jeramey also apologized to his ex, who later admitted that she was, in fact, seeing someone herself.

For those catching up, the pair connected in the pods, but ultimately, Jeramey proposed to Laura Dadisman and the two had a romantic getaway in the Dominican Republic with the rest of the cast.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ann slid into Jeramey's DMs to let him know that she was available if he changed his mind about her decision. Laura later caught Jeramey lying about being out until 5 a.m. with Sarah Ann with Jeramey claiming that he and Sarah Ann spent that time simply talking.

The revelation caused an explosive fight between Jeramey and Laura and eventually led to the end of the couple's engagement. Cut to the cast meetup where Sarah Ann made an appearance, fully defending her actions as being a part of the experiment.

Jeramey and Sarah Ann decided to leave their upset castmates behind and jet ski off into the sunset together.

Jeramey later said on Instagram that he does not "condone" his behavior in that scene and felt that his ex Laura had every right to tell him off, which she did when she told him to "kick rocks with open-toed shoes."

All six seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

