Love Is Blind season 6 star Jeramey Lutinski is regretting his behavior while filming the Netflix show. On Monday, the Love Is Blind Instagram account shared footage of the cast meetup where Jeramey officially calls things off with his fiancée, Laura Dadisman, and ends up riding off on a jet ski into the sunset with his other pod connection, Sarah Ann.

Jeramey commented on the footage, writing, "I don't condone how I acted during this. I'm even watching this back like 'WTF?'."

As for his ex, Laura, who told Jeramey to "go kick rocks with open-toed shoes," Jeramey told one commenter, "She definitely put me in my place. Rightfully so."

He also responded to claims that he only went on the show to become an influencer.

"I'm really not," he insisted. "Couldn't care less about that. I'm not/never wanted to be an 'influencer'. I can recognize that things could and should have been done differently. I'm good with the criticism because it's deserved. No better learning opportunity than having your life on display and being called on your BS."

As for Sarah Ann, she didn't seem to be as affected by the footage, commenting on the post, " ☀️🌊❤ *grabs jet ski*."

Jeramey formed connections with both Laura and Sarah Ann in the pods, choosing to propose to Laura. The couple went on to their romantic getaway in the Dominican Republic before returning to life in Charlotte, North Carolina. But when Laura caught Jeramey lying about staying out until 5 a.m. to see Sarah Ann, things quickly went south.

At the cast meetup, which was shown on the show, Jeramey and Laura officially call it quits and Jeramey has a conversation with an unapologetic Sarah Ann. The two decide to leave their judgmental casemates behind and hit the jet skis.

Their co-star, Jessica Vestal, who was also in the middle of a love triangle and found herself in Sarah Ann's position, recently called Sarah Ann's decision, "profoundly inappropriate," on The Viall Files.

"So the feelings were valid, it was her approach that was just so disrespectful," Jessica said. "If she really couldn't fight her feelings and she needed that closure, that last conversation, she could have reached out to Laura and been like, 'Hey, I'm having a hard time with this, would you mind?' And even if Laura had said no, that small amount of consideration would have made a world of difference."

In addition to the on-screen drama, Jeramey has also publicly addressed claims that he was engaged weeks before going to film the show and living with his then-fiancée.

"Anybody that I was on dates with, my castmates, and in prior interviews, this topic was discussed, nobody is surprised by this," Jeramey shared in a recent Instagram video. "It is something that was well-documented. Unfortunately, with all of the footage that was captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut. This just happened not to make it in there."

He also claimed that he did not apply to be on the show, saying casting directors DM'd him on Instagram -- a common practice according to past cast members.

"I did not apply for this while I was living with anybody else. I was out living on my own and I didn't seek this out," he added. "I was actually reached out to over Instagram."

He further pressed, "I'd already been on my own for a number of weeks at that point."

ET has learned that part of the casting process for Love Is Blind includes reaching out to and vetting possible participants. If anyone is engaged or in a relationship during the casting process and that is made aware to production, they would not be cast.

The season 6 wedding finale of Love Is Blind drops Wednesday, March 6, and the reunion special airs Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.

