Love Is Blind season 6 star Laura Dadisman is keeping it real when it comes to her mental health. In the wake of the Netflix show dropping and showing her tumultuous relationship with contestant Jeramey Lutinski, Laura went on Instagram to answer fan questions.

Jeramey proposed to Laura in the pods and the two hit it off in the Dominican Republic. But once they returned to Charlotte, North Carolina, things went south after Laura caught Jeramey lying about meeting up with his ex from the pods, Sarah Ann, and staying out until 5 a.m. with her. Laura called him out on the lie, walking away from her fiancé.

In the new set of episodes that dropped on Wednesday, Laura, Jeramey, and Sarah Ann all come face-to-face once more at the cast meetup. Laura and Jeramey have a tense breakup conversation with Laura telling him that he can "kick rocks with open-toed shoes." Jeramey goes on to chat with Sarah Ann, affirming that she did nothing wrong in reaching out to him. The two then hop on jet skis and ride off together as the rest of the cast watches them.

Netflix

During the Q&A on Tuesday night, Laura got candid about her mental health in the wake of her personal drama being aired for the world to see.

"It was a long time ago. It was almost filmed a year ago, but it was my real life and my real life drama and yeah, it's not easy, for sure," she admitted.

As for how she's doing now, Laura seemed conflicted.

"It changes daily. Most days I'm good but this whole experience has been insanity and some days I'm not good," she said. "I would say most days recently I'm not good. So, I appreciate you asking, but, you know, your girl's gonna be just fine!"

As for whether she plans to attend the reunion special, Laura played it coy, writing, "Idk! Do you think I should??"

Another fan asked Laura for context as to how she was able to track Jeramey's phone when he was out all night.

Netflix

"I went to sleep early that night so I randomly woke up at 5am," she said, also insisting that her epic speech to him was not rehearsed.

"I've been lied to many a time, so I'm no newbie," she added.

The wedding finale episode of Love Is Blind drops Wednesday, March 6, and the reunion special is set to stream Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.

