Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann are still going strong. The Love Is Blind contestants confirmed during Wednesday's season 6 reunion special that they are, in fact, dating and living together.

And Sarah Ann is sorry, but also not sorry, about the controversial trajectory of their romance.

Jeramey's former fiancée, Laura Dadisman, whom he proposed to in the pods, was not in attendance in person for the special, but did video chat in from Barcelona, Spain, where she was on a work trip.

Both Jeramey and Sarah Ann have clearly made enemies with their castmates, some of whom have already called them out publicly for their actions on the show. And that tension followed them into the reunion.

"I've never stayed up until 5 a.m. just chatting," Chelsea Blackwell shadily tells Sarah Ann, referencing Jeramey's late-night outing with Sarah Ann that ultimately ended his engagement to Laura.

Sarah Ann is also seen shouting, "I'm a pick-me girl? You're the pick-me, girl!" as Laura declares, "You're a clown."

Laura notes that neither Jeramey nor Sarah Ann ever apologized for their behavior, saying that she no longer cares what they were doing until 5 a.m. on that infamous night, saying, "They're both disgusting."

In a shocking reveal, Love Is Blind showed a scene between Sarah Ann and Laura at the lake day meetup, where Laura warned Sarah Ann about Jeramey.

"Since that night happened last Saturday all he's been talking about is his image and how he looks worse than Jimmy [Presnell]. So I don't know why he came on the f**king show but it sure as f**k wasn't for marriage or love because he's not ready for that," Laura insists in the footage.

After the reunion filmed, Jeramey commented on an Instagram of his cast meetup, complete with a jet ski session, writing, "I don't condone how I acted during this. I'm even watching this back like 'WTF?'"

As for his ex, Laura, who told Jeramey to "go kick rocks with open-toed shoes," Jeramey told one commenter, "She definitely put me in my place. Rightfully so."

As for Sarah Ann, she didn't seem to be as affected by the footage, commenting on the post, " ☀️🌊❤ *grabs jet ski*."

In addition to the on-screen drama, Jeramey has also publicly addressed claims that he was engaged weeks before going to film the show and living with his then-fiancée.

"Anybody that I was on dates with, my castmates, and in prior interviews, this topic was discussed, nobody is surprised by this," Jeramey shared in a recent Instagram video. "It is something that was well-documented. Unfortunately, with all of the footage that was captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut. This just happened not to make it in there."

He also claimed that he did not apply to be on the show, saying casting directors direct messaged him on Instagram -- a common practice according to past cast members.

"I did not apply for this while I was living with anybody else. I was out living on my own and I didn't seek this out," he added. "I was actually reached out to over Instagram."

He further pressed, "I'd already been on my own for a number of weeks at that point."

It's unclear whether Jeramey's past engagement will be addressed in the reunion, but allegations that contestant Trevor Sova had a secret girlfriend were mentioned in the trailer.

ET has learned that Jeramey and Sarah Ann are still together post-reunion.

