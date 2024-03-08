Get your EpiPens ready! The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion special trailer is teasing some majorly dramatic moments. Netflix released the first trailer for next week's special on Friday, boasting a slew of shocking moments.

But perhaps the most gasp-worthy scene happens when Chelsea Blackwell's ex and pod connection Trevor Sova steps out on the stage.

Though Chelsea went with Jimmy Presnell in the pods, allegations against Trevor have come to light since the show aired that he had a secret girlfriend while filming. It seems those allegations are directly addressed in the special with co-host Nick Lachey asking Trevor, "Unbeknownst to her, you have someone on the outside. I'd like to hear what you have to say."

A sheepish-looking Trevor begins to respond, saying, "Um…" before the clip cuts out.

Fans previously asked Chelsea last month during an Instagram Q&A for her response to the allegations surrounding Trevor.

"Y'all we have to understand… we are humans," Chelsea wrote at the time. "We have all made mistakes. Our lives went incredibly public very fast. All we can do is have grace. It's a very unfortunate situation. But I wouldn't wish this amount of hate on anyone. Remember to be kind."

Trevor has not publicly acknowledged the allegations yet.

But Trevor's drama isn't the only thing addressed in the special.

Jimmy's pod ex, Jessica Vestal, is also seen telling an unknown person, "I thought that we were on good terms, but I guess that we're not."

The love triangle between Jeramey Lutinski, Laura Dadisman, and Sarah Ann also seems to be a major topic of conversation. Sarah Ann doesn't shy away from making an appearance on the show, taking a seat next to Jeramey and defending her actions.

"I've never stayed up until 5 a.m. just chatting," Chelsea shadily tells her, referencing Jeramey's late-night outing with Sarah Ann that ultimately ended his engagement to Laura.

Sarah Ann is also seen shouting, "I'm a pick me girl? You're the pick me, girl!" as Laura, who is on a work trip and attends the reunion via video chat declares, "You're a clown."

And after turning AD down at the altar, Clay Gravesande, is seen sitting next to his former fiancée, saying, "She's honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake."

The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion special airs Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.

