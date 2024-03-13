SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen the reunion special of Love Is Blind season 6, proceed with caution.

The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion special dropped on Wednesday night and it was filled with more twists and turns than Jeramey and Sarah Ann's jet skis.

One of the more shocking moments came when contestant Trevor Sova, who originally connected with Chelsea Blackwell in the pods, came onstage to address the claim that he had a secret girlfriend while filming.

Back in February, the account @therealityashley posted screenshots of alleged text messages between Trevor and his supposed then-girlfriend, Natalia Marrero. The bodybuilder claimed that she had just started dating Trevor when casting reached out to him to appear on the show.

She said he agreed to be on the show and stay in a relationship with her, and in the alleged text messages, a purported Trevor said he had no plans to get married on Love Is Blind.

The alleged texts also showed a purported Trevor telling Natalia about meeting Chelsea in the pods and forming a connection with her. The supposed texts claimed this was all a ruse.

Co-host Nick Lachey directly asked a sheepish-looking Trevor about the allegation, saying, "Unbeknownst to her, you have someone on the outside. I'd like to hear what you have to say."

A visibly flustered Trevor began by stammering out, "I had a whole thing planned to say. I don't know. Um, yeah, I guess I'll start by saying, I wasn't dating her, dating her technically. I never said, 'Will you be my girlfriend' before the show started. But there definitely was, obviously we were close, but she knew… she was the typical girl I'd go for in real life. And I told her before, 'I want to go on this to try to experiment with something else. There's no justifying that. That sounds f**king horrible. That is horrible, but I wanted to do this. I wanted to meet somebody that I wouldn't go for in real life. It's f**ked up that I acted like that with someone else right before going on and right after, but I went in with the mindset of, 'I will find someone.' I want to try it."

Trevor admitted to caring and even "loving" the other woman but called their relationship "so toxic."

"I know I'm toxic. I know I need to f**king change," Trevor admitted. "I don't know what you want me to say."

He also claimed that he told the other woman that if he met and got engaged that things would have been over between them.

"I told her that upfront. 'You and I are toxic together. If I meet someone in here, then I'm staying with someone in here,'" Trevor claimed.

When asked by co-host Vanessa Lachey whether he came on the show for fame, Trevor admitted, "I did come here for good and bad reasons. I can't take back that I went on the show. I'm glad I went on the show because it taught me a lot about myself."

He also personally apologized to Chelsea, saying she was the only one who deserved his apology, and offered to speak with her off-camera to provide any further clarity she needed.

Ultimately, Chelsea accepted Jimmy Presnell's proposal in the pods and the two had a tumultuous relationship. They did not make it to the altar, with Jimmy calling off the wedding days before it was set to take place. In addition to his time in the pods, Trevor also made a cameo at the cast meetup on the show, asking Chelsea if she felt she'd made the right decision.

After the show, Chelsea spoke to ET about the revelations regarding Trevor, saying, "I think the Trevor situation was just the most shocking information that I was able to receive today. I definitely want to trend lightly on that. That's a very sensitive subject for all of us right now, but that was definitely the most unexpected."

She added that she doesn't regret not choosing Trevor in the pods.

"For a long time I did feel maybe Trevor was a better pick for me and I do, I love him as a person," she shared. "He's a wonderful human. But my intuition and my gut told me, this isn't your man. This isn't your person, just listen to your gut and listen to your instincts and I did. At the end of the day everything worked out the way it's supposed to be."

Back in February, Chelsea responded to a fan comment on Instagram asking for her thoughts on Trevor's alleged past relationship.

"Y'all we have to understand… we are humans," Chelsea wrote at the time, posting a selfie with Trevor. "We have all made mistakes. Our lives went incredibly public very fast. All we can do is have grace. It's a very unfortunate situation. But I wouldn't wish this amount of hate on anyone. Remember to be kind."

