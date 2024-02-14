'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Are AD and Clay Still Together?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen the first four episodes of season 6 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

Love might be blind, but some contestants on the newly released season 6 of the hit Netflix show didn't want to take their chances.

As 33-year-old real estate broker Amber Desiree ("AD") tried to narrow down her choices, she found herself stuck deciding between the soft-yet-socially-awkward Matthew and 31-year-old enterprise sales and entrepreneur, Clay Gravesande.

But Matthew seemed to be feeding the same intimate lines to other women in the pods and Clay seemed a bit too focused on the physical for such a unique experiment. Clay flat-out asked AD what she looked like, and she refused to share the information. And when AD confronted Matthew about not being genuine, he left the experiment, declaring he was going after the other contestant he had pursued in the pods.

This left AD and Clay to sort out their relationship, which seemed to be muddied with arguments and red flags. But Clay began to let down his walls, breaking down in tears in the men's lounge and opening up about his emotions throughout the process.

"I feel like I am getting better, and I want to be better for you," Clay assured AD in the pods, and she agreed.

Netflix

The pair's connection only intensified when they met in person. When ET met with Clay and AD separately, they refused to share their current relationship status. When asked, Clay jokingly replied, "TBD."

"I would say you would have to wait and see," AD teased with a smile.

But she did share what ultimately led her to choose Clay over Matthew, noting, "When he was able to let go of the player and that weird energy, I was like, 'OK, I can let him in a little bit more.'"

Both Clay and AD are currently following one another on social media, though that's never a sure sign. While both Clay and AD appear in promotional images and trailer footage beyond the pods, it's not clear whether or not these two make it to the altar. Looks like we'll have to tune in next week to get more answers.

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Wednesday, Feb. 21 on Netflix.

