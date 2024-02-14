'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Are Amy and Johnny Still Together?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen the first four episodes of season 6 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

Once again, love is crossing all divides on the new season of Love Is Blind. One of the first couples to connect in season 6 of the hit Netflix series is 28-year-old account executive Johnny McIntyre and 28-year-old e-commerce specialist Amy Olenska.

The two bond over their focus on family and by sharing their respective cultures.

Amy, who is proud of her Puerto Rican heritage, got emotional opening up about her fears surrounding her family and making sure her brother is taken care of. Johnny let it slip pretty early that he loved his future fiancée.

"I love the person you are. I love everything you've gone through. And I don't ever want to change you, no matter what," he declared.

The chemistry between the two only intensified when they met in person after Johnny proposed. Amy was honest about Johnny looking differently than she originally expected, but it was clear that both were pleased with their picks.

"I honestly wouldn't have approached somebody that looked like him in the real world because I always had my fixations on ethnic men. But honestly, it wouldn't have really mattered what he looked like because I feel like I truly fell in love for his heart and soul," Amy gushed.

The two are set to travel on their romantic tropical getaway in the next set of episodes.

But will these two go the distance? ET spoke with both Amy and Johnny separately, but they opted to keep their present-day relationship status a secret.

"You'll just have to tune in to find out," Amy teased ET.

"You'll have to wait and see," Johnny added.

Both Johnny and Amy are following each other on Instagram, but that's no guarantee that they're still an item. ET will be keeping a close eye on this couple as they continue on their journey to the altar.

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Wednesday, Feb. 21 on Netflix.

