Season 6 of Love Is Blind might be over, but the cast is still having some fun. Exes Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell got together over the weekend for a cute TikTok video on Chelsea's account.

Set to the soundtrack of Willow Smith's song, "Wait a Minute!," the clip begins with Chelsea taking a sip of a light beer before her former fiancé pops into the frame and they give each other a friendly hug.

Chelsea captioned the video, "🤘🏼 @jimmypresnell #loveisblind #loveisblindseason6 #lib #coorslight #loveisblindnetflix."

After the reunion special dropped on Netflix last Wednesday, Chelsea shared a sweet montage video of her relationship with Jimmy, featuring many parts not shown on the show.

"Our story wasn’t perfect by any means but it was my favorite. 🤘🏼❤️," Chelsea captioned the video.

Both Chelsea and Jimmy spoke with ET after the show, describing themselves as "single."

The former couple got engaged on season 6 of Love Is Blind, but their romance got off to a rocky start with Jimmy accusing Chelsea of "lying" when she compared herself to Megan Fox in the pods. The pair then went on to have a tumultuous romance filled with fights and accusations.

Ultimately, Jimmy called things off days before they were set to meet at the altar.

On Sunday, Chelsea went on her Instagram Story to share that she wanted to donate the wedding dress she received on the show to another bride.

"I have the most beautiful wedding dress from this amazing boutique here in Charlotte that I don't have any use for. So I would love to gift it to someone," the Charlotte, North Carolina, native shared. "So if you know anyone getting married who thought my dress was nice. It's a size 12. It's absolutely beautiful. I will send you the dress and the veil. It's so beautiful. I just hate for it to go to waste. It's just taking some space in my closet right now. So let me know if you are looking for a wedding dress. I got you."

Chelsea also connected with contestant Trevor Sova in the pods. After the show aired, it was revealed that Trevor allegedly had a secret girlfriend while filming and was texting her both before and after his pod experience. Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey confronted Trevor about the texts during the reunion. He didn't have much to say, calling himself and the romance "toxic" and saying he intended to stay with anyone he proposed to on the show — a claim his ex has shut down with her own alleged text receipts.

Chelsea spoke with ET after the reunion aired, reacting to the Trevor comments.

"I think the Trevor situation was just the most shocking information that I was able to receive today. I definitely want to tread lightly on that," Chelsea told ET. "That's a very sensitive subject for all of us right now, but that was definitely the most unexpected."

All six seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

