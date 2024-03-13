SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen the reunion special of Love Is Blind season 6, proceed with caution.

The receipts won't stop coming in! While the season 6 reunion of Love Is Blind was still airing, Trevor Sova's secret ex, Natalia Marrero, took to Instagram to refute some of his claims.

The reunion didn't hold back when it came to the allegations that Trevor was hiding a secret girlfriend during filming and that he came on the show to get famous.

When asked by co-host Vanessa Lachey whether he came on the show for fame, Trevor admitted, "I did come here for good and bad reasons. I can't take back that I went on the show. I'm glad I went on the show because it taught me a lot about myself."

Netflix

And while he connected with Chelsea Blackwell in the pods, the two didn't end up getting engaged. Chelsea asked Trevor what he would have done if she had accepted his proposal.

"I told her that upfront. 'You and I are toxic together. If I meet someone in here, then I'm staying with someone in here,'" Trevor claimed.

But Natalia took to her Instagram Story to share alleged text receipts with Trevor, which contradict his claims.

In the alleged texts, he supposedly wrote, "When I was in the pods I never questioned who I'd be with even if I got engaged. It was always you and will always be you."

Natalia Marrero/Instagram Story

All six seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

