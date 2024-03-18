Travis Kelce's teammate, Harrison Butker, only wants the best for him and Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview with EWTN News in Depth, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, 28, opened up about his first meeting with the "Bad Blood" songstress, 34.

"I wouldn't say I'm a Swiftie, but I got to meet her after our New Year's game," Butker recalled. "And I rarely go out ever... I went to a party -- and this was very tame, I wore a suit and tie to the party -- but Travis showed up and Taylor was there and I got to meet her and she was just so humble and so gracious."

"I don't think she grew up a football fan, so everything to her is so cool -- especially as a kicker, she thinks that's amazing that I can kick the ball so far through the uprights," he continued. "I was a little nervous to meet Taylor Swift. I mean, it's Taylor Swift. So maybe I am a Swiftie if I was nervous to meet her. It was a great experience and I can't say enough great things about her."

Kelce, 34, and Swift have been going strong since summer 2023, and they're showing no signs of slowing down. Of their relationship, Butker said, "I hope they get married and start a family."

Most recently, the couple has been lying low in Los Angeles following Swift's Eras Tour stops in Singapore. However, they did manage to make it back in time for Gucci's official Oscars after-party following the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony.

A source previously told ET that the pair attended Gucci's exclusive 16th annual event, "The Party," which was hosted at talent manager Guy Oseary's residence.

According to the source, Swift and Kelce were in high spirits throughout the evening, seen smiling, dancing, and engaging in conversations with friends.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told ET that they selected "The Party" because "they knew they would have privacy there." The eyewitness added, "They had a great time and were super cool to the other attendees. They felt like they could relax and kick back because of the no cellphone and photo policy. They spent most of the night close together and by each other's sides and looked happy and in love. They also spent time talking and hanging out with Miles and Keleigh [Teller]."

During last week's episode of Kelce's New Heights podcast, the Chiefs tight end reflected on his time overseas with his girlfriend.

"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour, the last of the leg Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months," he shared. "Outside of that, I got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views."

Kelce also discussed his visit to Flower Dome in Singapore, which is the world's largest greenhouse.

"I'm a huge, big, I love seeing f**king humungous trees. It was cool as f**k," he raved. "They had the world's biggest waterfall in the greenhouse too."

